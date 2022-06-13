‘My body got really sick’ Rolling Stone

Sandra Oh commented on the drastic changes that the medical series brought not only to the physical, but to the mental health of the actress.

Sandra Oh commented on the health problems acquired during the filming of Grey’s Anatomywhere she played Dr. Cristina Yang and became a fan favorite of the series.

In a conversation with Jung Ho-yeon (round 6) on the talk show of Variety, Actors on Actorsthe actress spoke about the drastic changes that Grey’s Anatomy brought into your life.

I think my whole body got really, really sick. And still you follow the work, right? It’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep, my back hurts, I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.’ That’s when I learned that my health needed to be a priority.

Sandra further reported that it wasn’t just her physique that deteriorated, but her mental health as well: “But it’s not just about your body, right? It’s your soul. Definitely your mind. You understand what I want to say? Because at the end of the day, it’s nobody else’s business. You need to figure it out yourself,” she blurted out. oh.

“Our job is not just filming, this is just a very enjoyable part of the profession. We may be sitting here talking, but it’s a working day. And that, too, can be exhausting. Today, with a few more years into my career, I’ve concluded that I need to invest more in my creative side: whether sleeping, walking, meditating or studying, whatever.”

With 18 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy follows the dramas of the personal and professional lives of surgery trainees and their supervisors, especially the doctor Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. In Brazil, the series is available on Star+.