‘Mystery’ creature is recorded circling around zoo

Photo: Playback/Twitter

The city of Amarillo, Texas, asked for help last week with a peculiar task: identifying this strange creature, captured on security camera, walking around the local zoo.

Zoo workers were casually looking at security camera footage when they came across the image, according to a report from the director of the department of parks and recreation for the city of Amarillo. According to him, none of the employees could identify what it was.

The city then shared the photo of the creature on social media, and said it was taken in the early hours of May 21.

“The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image in the dark near the zoo in the early hours of May 21 (approximately 1:25 am). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to go around at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any idea what this OANI (Unidentified Amarillo’s Object) could be?

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 am). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? The chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022

The post went viral and dozens of comments with hunches were made on social media, ranging from werewolves to mystical creatures that traverse portals. According to the zoo director, the intention was to amuse people with the image.

Read other news on GMC Online.