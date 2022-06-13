Netflix releases exclusive image from the series Kong: Skull Island

the animated series Kong: Skull Island had its first official image released by Netflix last Thursday (9). The brief synopsis revealed that the first season will feature a group of people trying to escape a dangerous and mysterious island.

Based on the original movie Kong: Skull Islandwith direction of Jordan Vog-Robertthe film was a huge success at the time, grossing over $500 million at the worldwide box office.

The Netflix animated series produced by Legendary Television, has Brian Duffied as a screenwriter, who has also starred in major productions such as The baby sitter, Deep Threat and Love and Monsters. Animation is handled by Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind castlevania.

The original film was released in 2017 and featured a strong cast with Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson, the production was very successful and has a current 75% approval rating in the Rotten Tomatoes.

In the film’s synopsis, in 1944 during the turbulent period of World War II, two planes, one American and one Japanese, are shot down in midair combat.

The pilots survive, but end up on an uncharted island in the South Pacific. There they continue the battle, being surprised by the appearance of a giant ape: Kong, and start a great adventure.

Legendary confirms Godzilla vs Kong sequel

The TV series of Godzilla vs Kongwith the Apple TV+, is under development. . According to Variety, production will begin shooting in Australia, and the report says the budget will average 16 million (US$11.8 million) production through the Australian Federal Government’s Localization Incentive Program. . The production also promises to move the country’s economy generating several jobs.

“The highly skilled crews, world-class facilities and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. The support of the Federal Government and Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of film production and an unparalleled audience experience,” said producer Eric McLeod.

Both the Netflix animation of skull island and Godzilla vs Kong 2 release dates have not yet been announced. When the first film was released, in 2021, it was a worldwide phenomenon and hit in theaters, generating a millionaire box office.

