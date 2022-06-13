Netflix reveals Knives and Secrets 2: Glass Onion title

THE Netflix revealed a brief teaser of the sequel Between Knives and Secrets (2019) which officially reveals the title of the production. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (or, in the official Portuguese adaptation, Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets) will again be written and directed by Rian Johnsonand will bring back Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in search of solving a new intrigue, positioning the franchise as an anthology. See the video below.

Between Knives and Secrets tells the story of a group of relatives who gather to celebrate their patriarch’s birthday (Christopher Plummer). At the party, the patriarch cryptically dies and a detective begins his investigation. Meanwhile, all possible suspects are under house arrest, and naturally, chaos ensues. Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield play the detectives who need to solve the murder. complete the list Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannonbetween others.

The film had a 97% approval rating in the Rotten Tomatoesdid US$309 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to the return of Craig, again embodying the charismatic and quirky detective Benoit Blanc, the cast of Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets will count on Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton. There is still no more information about the roles of each actor and actress, or the story that the new Between Knives and Secrets will count.

The sequence of Between Knives and Secrets will be launched directly in the catalog of the Netflix.

