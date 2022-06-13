New PlayStation Plus finally arrives in Brazil and brings classics in 60hz

In late March, Sony confirmed the launch of a new version of its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. At the time, we discovered that the platform would gain three different levels of subscriptions, each containing a different package of benefits. After a long wait, the day has finally come for Brazilians to check out this novelty, which comes with some differences compared to versions from other countries.

















Since the changes to PlayStation Plus were announced, we knew that we would not have access to the service in full, since, like many other countries, Brazil did not have support for PS Now, Sony’s game streaming platform, with that, our catalog is somewhat limited in relation to the countries that had access to the service. As compensation, the Deluxe plan (the highest tier) offers a catalog of classic games divided into two parts: PS1, PS2 and PSP Classics and PS3 Remastered Classics. Initially, the list is still limited and many heavyweight titles from PlayStation’s past are missing, but it looks like the service has great potential for the future.

The interesting part is that the games can be purchased individually, without the need for a subscription.

On its official blog, PlayStation states that games will continue to be updated monthly, with updates happening twice a month as follows: PlayStation Plus Essential A monthly update will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and the two higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games every month, as is already the case for PlayStation Plus members. PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Another monthly update will take place in the middle of the month, with new games for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. The amount of games updated each month varies.

Unlike the Asian version of the service, the PlayStation One classics run in 60Hz NTSC version. In addition, our catalog follows the changes introduced in the North American catalog, including titles like Resident Evil Director’s Cut.

And how much does this joke cost?





We already talked here at TC about the problems that some Asian users faced when upgrading the service, especially those who already had many years of auto-renewal accumulated or who subscribed to the original Plus at a discount, but in our tests, it was possible to notice a good simplicity for the upgrade and the values ​​remained at what had been previously announced. PlayStation Plus Essential Brazil

BRL 34.90 per month / BRL 84.90 per quarter / BRL 199.90 per year PlayStation Plus Extra Brazil

BRL 52.90 per month / BRL 139.90 per quarter / BRL 339.90 per year PlayStation Plus Deluxe Brazil

BRL 59.90 per month / BRL 159.90 per quarter / BRL 389.90 per year

See below a comparison between a new subscription and an upgrade for those who are already a subscriber:

For more information, Sony has prepared a special and very complete guide on its official blog. So, do you intend to subscribe to the new PlayStation Plus?

