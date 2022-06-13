Niterói School opens new building with technology and information center

share tweet share share Email

The Institute GayLussac, a traditional school in the city, among the 50 best schools in the country according to ENEM, expands with the inauguration next Monday (20th) of our new building for Elementary and High School, at Rua Maria Caldas 35, in San Francisco neighborhood. According to the school’s management, the building will have spaces designed exclusively to provide comfort to students and access to the most innovative in terms of education. The new space will feature an Agora, a space for public debate for collective assemblies; a Multilingual Center for teaching Spanish, English and Mandarin; a Tech Center, a place for Steam projects; a New Refectory for 120 people; and a Pre-University, designed to prepare students in the 3rd grade of high school.

The work is in its final adjustments for the opening. Before that, the institute receives the public in a virtual way in lives on YouTube, always at 19 pm, which according to the direction, aim to tell a little about each of these spaces. Check out the live schedules below.

On the last day (10), the live “Espaço da Alimentação na Escola” took place, which can be watched below:

This Monday (13) at 19 pm, the live takes place “Technological Center”. This Monday’s chat takes place with Ricardo VizMathematics Teacher and Advisor, Sandro CostaPhysics teacher, victor ferraiProfessor of Programming and Hercules FreitasScience Teacher, moderated by the Deputy Director of the Elementary and High School unit, Jose Antonio Junior.

On Tuesday (14) at 19 pm, the live takes place “Multilingual Center”. The chat on Tuesday takes place with Luisa CalmonMiddle School Coordinator, Elizabeth CabralMandarin Teacher, Susana MartinezSpanish Language Advisor, Edward LaylandHigh School Coordinator, with the moderation of the Director General, Luiza Sassi.

And on Wednesday (15) at 19 pm, the live “PRE-U – Exclusive space for the 3rd grade of high school”. The chat on Wednesday takes place with Marcello RangelHigh School Coordinator, Jaqueline EcksteinPsychologist, moderated by the Pedagogical Vice-Director, Renata Pestana.

All broadcasts can be watched via the link: https://www.youtube.com/InstitutoGayLussac

According to the institute’s management, the entire space was delicately thought out so that students can feel good, belonging to a place that will remain in the affective memory and link to life.

Division of new spaces

Collective Ambience

With an Agora created for assemblies in the square;

Refectory

With 120 seats surrounded by a green wall and a kitchen with state-of-the-art equipment – ​​contributing to the pedagogical project of healthy eating;

Multilingual Center

With collaborative rooms that will teach Spanish, English and Mandarin;

Technological Center

Space for creating projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Design;

Pre-U

An exclusive floor of classrooms with a terrace for 3rd grade high school students to prepare for Universities so they can spend their final year at school surrounded by well-being.













