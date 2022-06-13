Norris says not passing Ricciardo was a difficult decision

Load audio player

Lando Norris accepted the team orders imposed by the McLaren that forced him to stay behind Daniel Ricciardo at the end of Azerbaijan GP gives formula 1.

The two drivers started with different strategies, with Norris on medium and Ricciardo, behind the Brit, on hard tyres.

Ricciardo had decent pace behind Norris for the first part of the race and just before the Brit’s pitstop he obeyed an instruction to wait when he had a chance to pass.

Read too:

Later, Ricciardo came to a stop under a Virtual Safety Car, which allowed him to jump ahead of his teammate.

In the final stages of the race, Ricciardo was chasing Fernando Alonso with Norris close behind and asking if he could pass and attack the pilot from Alpine.

The Brit was instructed to hold the position and, despite his obvious frustration, accepted the decision.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” he said when asked by the motorsport.com on orders from the McLaren team.

“There was a lap before I entered the pits that Daniel could have passed me, and he didn’t.”

“Then there was a lap where he was behind me, and I think the repay favor for him not to overtake me was for me to not overtake him.”

“I could have done it, I was on the side at Turn 1. And it was a tough decision whether to really do it or not. My pace on the hard tires was a little bit stronger.”

“I was what we decided as a team and I kept that. He just got lucky in the Virtual Safety Car pitstop and came out in the middle towards the end. So I thought he had a little more pace and could attack Fernando much better.”

“As a team, I think we did a good job today, we did what we wanted, which was to finish in the points.”

Norris admitted that being left behind was not easy, but he acknowledged that there was a bigger picture.

He added that he would, however, talk to the team about how the race went.

“Honestly, if I finished eighth or ninth today, it’s not the end of the world, it doesn’t change much. We just want to finish as high as possible.”

“I think just understanding the difference in the situations we were in, it was one lap, Daniel was behind me until I got into the pits. And I don’t think one lap would have changed anything. He would probably still be behind Fernando, and I would still would be behind.”

“He wasn’t there, behind me or anything else, or in a different position, because of what we did at the start of the race.”

“We thought it would help me, but it didn’t. And so at the end of the race, there was nothing to gain or lose between us.”

Ricciardo acknowledged that the orders played in his favor, but insisted that Alonso would have remained out of reach had he allowed Norris to pass.

“I think the hard tire was the best,” he said when asked by motorsport.com about your strategy. “We were faster at the start. There were some team orders there.”

“So in the end, Lando was quicker on the hard, and there were some team orders, so it kind of balanced it both ways.”

“At the beginning of the race I was on his DRS, I didn’t pass when I could easily. At the end I think he was on my DRS and it was probably the same, he probably could have passed me with a lap or two. So I think it was just a favor that was returned.”

“Anyway, even if I gave way, I don’t think we would be able to catch Fernando. I saw at the start of the race that Lando was coming out of Turn 16 with his gearbox and he still couldn’t overtake.”

“So I don’t think it changed the team’s result, I think we would have been eighth or ninth regardless,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube channel

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #181 – What’s the best and worst of the new F1 car so far?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: