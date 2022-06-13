North Korea fires artillery fire, says South Korea – News

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired several artillery rounds on Sunday between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m. local time, in another show of force. Exactly a week before, a short-range ballistic missile burst had also been fired across the country.

On Saturday, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un laid out goals for increasing military power and defense research to protect North Korea’s sovereign rights. The measures are part of the conclusion of the Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPF) held the week before.





South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not give details about the firing, but added that it had decided to issue a statement later in the evening as the fire was of the traditional type, with relatively short range and low altitude.

On the 6th, in joint operation with the United States, South Korea fired eight missiles into the East Sea in response to the neighboring country’s weapons tests.





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.