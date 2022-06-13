Now will you? Brazilian giant advances in signing Lucas Leiva

The salary issue is an obstacle to the outcome of the negotiation

Grêmio seeks to return to the G-4 of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. This Monday, 13, he will face Sport, in Recife, in a match valid for the 12th round of the tournament. Roger Machado’s team fights to get the second consecutive victory in the championship.

While the coach defines the team that will go to the field, the board negotiates the hiring of Lucas Leiva. The midfielder, trained in the club’s basic categories, is free on the market after not renewing with Lazio, from Italy.

According to GE, the conversation between Grêmio and Lucas Leiva is advanced. The only point that still separates the hit is the salary. As he comes from European football, the midfielder has a salary standard that Immortal cannot afford, mainly because he is in Serie B.

Therefore, according to the report, the idea is to reach a consensus. According to GEthe steering wheel traveled to Mato Grosso do Sul to continue his vacation. When you return to Porto Alegre, a face-to-face meeting is scheduled so that they can agree on the contract.

Lucas Leiva has Grêmio as a priority

according to GE, Lucas Leiva received polls from clubs in Brazil and abroad. However, the steering wheel’s desire is to return to Porto Alegre and defend the colors of the gaucho tricolor.