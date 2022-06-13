NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs to be released in September [RUMOR]

The RTX 4080 and 4070 will follow a release schedule with a month difference between each

According to information released by Wccftech and the Videocardz portal, Nvidia has updated its release schedule for the GeForce RTX 40 GPUs. While some information pointed to the launch of the RTX 4090 in August and others pointed to October, sources close to Videocardz claim that The Nvidia will release the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU in Septemberwith RTX 4080 and 4070 releases scheduled for the following months.

Following the launch logic of the RTX 30 line, each of the models will be launched 3 or 4 weeks apart. While the RTX 4090 will arrive in September, the RTX 4080 will arrive in October and the 4070 in November. That is, all models will be launched at the end of 2022. It is important to note that the launch date is still has not been officially confirmed by Nvidia and may change.

RTX 4080 with 120W TDP?

The trio of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are expected to utilize different Ada Lovelace GPU designs with the RTX 4090 using the AD102 SKU, the RTX 4080 using the AD103 SKU, while the RTX 4070 is expected to feature the AD104 GPU SKU.

Now, according to information released last week by the leaker Kopite, the next generation of NVIDIA RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 GPUs will consume a lot of power. Rumors point out that the RTX 4090 has a TDP ‘well above’ 400W and that the RTX 4080 should reach a TDP of 420W.

If the information is correct, NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 (PG139-SKU360) will have 100W higher TDP (Thermal Design Power) than the RTX 3080, a significant increase that means much more heat for the GPU. Rumors already pointed out that the top-of-the-line 4090 model would be above 400W, but apparently this will also be true for the RTX 4080.

Entering the specs field, the first model to be released, the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU should feature 18,432 CUDA cores and impressive clock rates between 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz. Considering these specifications still with a possible 24 GB GDDR6X, it is not difficult to imagine that the GPU will easily exceed 400W, including rumors pointing to values ​​above 500W of TDP.

Source: Videocardz