Offer: iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) 22% off

O iPad mini is the ideal model for those looking for a small and very powerful tablet.

Recently updated, it received a new look, with squarer corners, the A15 Bionic chip and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button.

If you were looking for that diminutive Apple tablet, today the Magazine Luiza is bringing a very good opportunity. This is the connected model. WiFi and with 64GB, in star color. It is being sold by BRL 4,599.

Taking into account that the listed price of this same iPad model here in Brazil is R$5,875, we are facing a discount of 22%! It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, the value drops to BRL 4,139.10a discount of 22% compared to Apple’s spot price, which is R$5,287.50.

In both cases, take the opportunity to insert our exclusive coupon in the cart. 90THINKDIFFERENT to guarantee another R$90 off your purchase!

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

