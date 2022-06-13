Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 generate fear of new wave in Europe

Two new members of the omicron family, BA.4 and BA.5, appear to be to blame – along with the easing of hygiene measures – for the rise in coronavirus infections in several countries.

Mostly in South Africa and Portugal, these mutations cause uncertainty in the face of a new wave of covid-19 in the coming months.

Where are they present?

Identified in early April by researchers from Botswana and South Africa, these new subvariants of the omicron likely appeared between mid-December and early January.

After becoming the majority among the new cases in South Africa and Portugal, they are now the protagonists of the new waves of the pandemic.

In South Africa, “where BA.4 and BA.5 were first detected, with BA.5 being the most present at this time, the peak of the pandemic ended in mid-May, and its impact was moderate. BA.5 is the main one in Portugal, a country where the incidence is increasing, although at lower levels, for now, than during the previous wave”, explained on Friday the French Public Health Agency.

And the increase in cases now threatens other countries.

In Europe, the BA.4 and BA.5 strains are increasingly frequent in France and are expected to surpass BA.2, the main strain since the beginning of the year. The French health agency confirmed the acceleration of cases in its latest weekly figures, as well as the increase in these two subvariants.

A situation similar to that experienced in Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to experts, the end of sanitary control measures favors this increase in infections.

Are they more contagious?

The two subvariants appear to spread even faster than previous omicron mutations.

“BA.4 and BA.5 can spread faster than BA.2 because of a double advantage: their contagion factor and the drop in immune protection. Therefore, BA.4 and BA.5 trigger a wave faster than than BA.2”, explains to AFP Mircea T. Sofonea, professor at the University of Montpellier, in the south of France.

In Europe, summer (northern hemisphere, winter in Brazil), when more time is spent outdoors, can be a brake on the increase in cases. But this epidemiologist prefers to be cautious: “We can count on the summer leaving a lower incidence than the winter, but it is not a factor that can, by itself, prevent a wave of infections, as already seen with the delta in July 2021”.

Are they more dangerous?

So far, there are no warning signs that BA.4 and BA.5 are more severe than the previous subvariants, scientists point out. But “it’s still too early to know”, explains Mircea T. Sofonea.

But what has been seen in South Africa and Portugal makes some experts think that the risks of hospitalization and death are lower.

“In South Africa, the BA.4/5 wave did not translate into more hospitalizations and deaths, because there was more immunity in the population,” tweeted Tulio de Oliveira, a virologist at the University of Kwazulu-Natal in South Africa, where the Omicron was detected in the fall of 2021. “But we don’t know the long-term effects…”

In Portugal, with a higher vaccination rate, but an older population, hospitalizations reached levels of the previous wave.

But unlike other countries, South Africa and Portugal were not affected by BA.2.

The presence of BA.2 in a country “could give greater protection against BA.4 and BA.5” as “they are genetically close”, the French Public Health Agency said in May. Although this is something that has yet to be confirmed.

Either way, immune protection diminishes over time.

“Although the protection provided by having been infected with an omicron or having received the third dose of the vaccine is still important five months later, especially against severe forms, it diminishes against any infection”, highlighted Sofonea.

Several countries, such as Brazil, already recommend a fourth dose for the most vulnerable people.

And, although it is not mandatory, experts continue to recommend the use of masks in different situations.