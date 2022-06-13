‘Out of 10 people, 10 talk about football, but only one understands’

Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira gave a press conference after the 2-0 triumph over Coritiba, this Sunday (12)

After 2-0 victory over Coritiba, this Sunday (12), for the Brazilian Championshipthe technician of palm trees, Abel Ferreiraspoke again that he worries about the physical problems that the insane national calendar could cause his squad for the rest of the season.

When talking about the subject, he once again recalled the madness of traveling to games in South America and said that it is a “lie” when it is said that European football is more “competitive” than others.

“I am a very well-resolved and happy person. The only thing that worries me is that every day we do our best. I don’t think too far ahead. I think about today’s game, about recovering the players and then I think about the next one. I cannot envision what will happen in the next games,” he said.

“What I can say is that we are going to play overloaded, our opponents will play overloaded… And then, the ‘teachers of God’ say that in Europe they are more competitive here in Brazil. It’s all a lie!”, he fired.

“I come from Europe and I know. I was a player there and now I’m a coach. I came from Europe to work in a country of 200 million inhabitants, with constant plane travel, where it’s cold here (in Curitiba), and then in São Paulo it’s hot. ..”, he pointed out.

“I’ll tell you one thing: out of 10 people, 10 talk about football… But to really understand, only one understands”, he shot.

Abel also admitted that he is afraid his team will start to physically “break down” from the insane gaming marathon. In the last few matches, he has already lost the midfielder Raphael Veiga and the side Marcos Rocha with muscle injuries.

“I already said that we are going to dispute the three titles that remain. I don’t know if, with the intensity, when we will go broke, because all the teams go broke throughout the year”, he affirmed.

“We were forced to start the preparation very early this year (because of the Club World Cup), so I don’t know what will happen. What I can say is that our obligation is to always give our best in each game”, he pointed out.

“We have to be ready at any time for everything to change. And above all, the players have to understand that, in every game, they have to do everything they can to win. And when you don’t win, I’ll be here to take responsibility for the defeat”, he concluded.

For the Palestinians, this Sunday’s result is gold, as Abel Ferreira’s team continues to lead the Brasileirão, with 1 point more than rival Corinthians.

The club from São Paulo returns to the field this Thursday (16), against Atlético-GO, again for the Brasileirão.