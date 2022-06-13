Palmeiras breaks 25-year-old taboo against Coxa and regains leadership

Palmeiras had an almanac performance tonight (12), to overcome Coritiba 2-0, regain the leadership of the Brasileirão and end a 25-year taboo without beating the Paraná team at Couto Pereira. Dominant in the first half and efficient in the second, the Palmeiras went to the nets with goals from Dudu and Rony.

The victory returns Abel Ferreira’s team to the leadership of the competition, now with 22 points —the rival Corinthians, vice-leader, has 21. The people of Paraná have 15, and occupy the seventh position.

In the next round, Coxa will visit Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday (15), at 19:00 (Brasília time). Verdão welcomes Atlético-GO on Thursday (16), at 18:00.

LIVE FROM PALMEIRAS

Who did well: Dudu

Now Palmeiras’ second-highest scorer in the Brasileirão, with three goals, Dudu participated in most of the team’s main plays at Couto Pereira, collaborating in the creation and finishing. And in one of them, in rare happiness, he kicked from the right half and opened the scoring. The ball in the net, 21 minutes into the game, gave the tranquility that Abel Ferreira’s team needed to manage the result.

Who was bad: Thonny Anderson

When Coritiba showed some reaction, even with a 2-0 setback on the scoreboard, Thonny Anderson hit Rony with the sole of his foot during a tackle and was sent off with a direct red card, after a VAR review. Shirt 19 had entered at the beginning of the second half, in order to give more volume to Coxa’s attack, which was outnumbered in the 26th minute of the final stage.

Palmeiras starts very well and is efficient in the final stage

Palmeiras had an ideal first half. He offered few chances to the hosts and pressed for the goal, which came in the 21st minute: in a rehearsed play after a short corner, Dudu received from outside the area, hit with rare happiness and hit Rafael William’s right corner. The team almost scored again on two other occasions. In the final stage, it was up to the team to manage the score. Closed, Verdão held the Coxa and explored the counterattacks to expand the result: at 18, Veron received from the left and rolled to Rony, who completed to the back of the goal. With one more, Abel Ferreira’s team suffered little at the end of the match.

Coritiba tries, but it’s a shame to find spaces

With the adverse score since the 21st minute of the game, Coxa even tried to advance, but found it difficult to reach the defense sector of Palmeiras. With no spaces in the front, the hosts put Weverton to work for the first time in the second half, at 16, in a submission by Martinez. Gustavo Morínigo’s team showed some reaction, but Thonny Anderson’s expulsion threw the last shovel of lime in the home team’s goals.

game chronology

In the 21st minute of the first half, Dudu opened the scoring with a beautiful kick from outside the area. Palmeiras expanded in the 18th minute of the final stage, after a goal by Rony in an alviverde counterattack. Six minutes later, Thonny Anderson received the straight red card after a hard tackle on Rony, with the sole of his foot on the striker’s thigh.

Game stopped after confusion in the stands

At eight minutes of the final stage, after a confusion in the stands of Couto Pereira, the police used pepper spray to contain the fans and some reserves of Palmeiras felt irritation by the effect of the gas. Leandro Vuaden paralyzed the confrontation for about four minutes until the situation normalized. Some children had to be removed from the Coxa stadium sector.

Children who support Coritiba leave the stands due to pepper spray, in a match against Palmeiras Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

End of taboo in Couto

The convincing triumph also marked the end of a taboo for Palmeiras. The last time the team had beaten Coxa at Couto Pereira was 25 years ago, for the 1997 Copa do Brasil, when São Paulo won 1-0. For the Brasileirão, the negative mark was longer: the last victory, by 3 to 1, took place in October 1989.

ex law

Maybe not every Palmeirense knows, but the result at Couto Pereira also had the strength of the relentless Lei do Ex. Idol of Palmeiras, Dudu played for Coritiba in 2010, when he was loaned by Cruzeiro. With the shirt of Coxa, the striker was champion of Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

CORITIBA 0 X 2 PALM TREES

Competition: Brasileirão, 11th round

Stadium: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR)

Date and time: June 12, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Guilherme Biro (COR); Dudu (PAL) and Fabinho (PAL)

Red card: Tony Anderson (COR)

goals: Dudu (PAL), at 21 minutes of the 1st half; Rony (PAL), at 18 of the 2nd half

CORITIBA: Rafael William; Nathan Mendes (Thonny Anderson), Guillermo (Natanael), Luciano Castán, Henrique and Guilherme Biro (Diego Porfírio); Bernardo, Robinho and Igor Paixão; Alef Manga (Clayton) and Adrián Martinez (José Hugo). Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Gustavo Garcia), Luan, Murilo and Piquerez (Jorge); Danilo (Fabinho), Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Gabriel Veron (Wesley) and Rony (Rafael Navarro). Technician: Abel Ferreira.