Palmeiras fan hospitalized after confusion between fans at Coritiba stadium dies in hospital, says police | Paraná

The fight took place on the outskirts of Coritiba’s Major Couto Pereira stadium. According to the Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe), the death of the Palmeiras fan was not caused by aggression.

He, according to the police, had a health problem due to diabetes and was rescued with cardiac massage outside Couto Pereira. The young man was then taken to the Cajuru University Hospital, in Curitiba, on Sunday night, in serious condition.

Coritiba vs Palmeiras is paralyzed because of the use of pepper spray

Videos: Coritiba and Palmeiras fans fight near Couto Pereira

According to witnesses and the Civil Police, pepper spray was used during the brawl outside the stadium. The effects were felt by fans and also athletes from both teams on the field.

The game was interrupted for six minutes during the second half. The teams played for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras beat Coritiba 2-0.

Confusion in Couto Pereira

According to the delegate of Demafe, Luiz Carlos de Oliveira, parents and children were waiting at the police station to be able to leave the stadium safely around 8 pm.

According to the Military Police (PM), around 19:20, an occurrence was recorded with a 25-year-old injured, who was taken to the hospital.

Referee Leandro Vuaden stopped the second half of the match because of the confusion.

Some people were removed from the sector that received the Coritiba fans, behind one of the stadium’s goals. After six minutes of stoppage, Vuaden authorized the restart of the match.

2 of 2 Coritiba fans suffer from the effect of pepper gas — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Coritiba fans suffer from the effect of pepper gas — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Organized by Palmeiras repudiated the action of the PM

On the morning of this Monday, the organized crowd Mancha Alvi Verde published a note of rejection on social networks in which it criticized the action of the Military Police of Paraná in the conduct of visiting fans and in the face of the confusion, at Couto Pereira.

According to Mancha, the PM-PR command contacted the organizer days before the game, and both arranged a toll plaza to meet and start escorting fans to the stadium.

On the agreed date, according to the note, the command sent “few police personnel to search the 7 buses, that is, 350 fans were stopped for hours on the road without being able to eat or go to the bathroom”. The delay in the search delayed the departure of the buses to the stadium, according to Mancha Verde.

Also in the note, the visiting organized crowd stated that the PM-PR missed the way to the stadium twice, “delaying even more” the arrival. Days earlier, according to Mancha, another crowd from São Paulo was also escorted by the Paraná police to the same stadium, but “the path was different”.

In a second moment, according to the fans’ note, the police entered with the seven buses in a narrow street, with cars on both sides, close to the stadium and with movement of Coritiba fans.

“The Commander of the escort stopped to ask where the entrance was and they explained that we were on the wrong side. That same commander asked the buses to turn back and, at that moment, the home team’s fans appeared and started throwing stones”, highlighted the note.

La Mancha also reported that, when the conflict began, there was no action by the police and that after a few minutes, reinforcements from the police force were called “by shooting rubber without using criteria for crowd control and dropping tear gas bombs in surreal amount (which you could feel inside the pitch)”.

Until the last update of this report, the g1 and the RPC they were waiting for a return from the PM-PR command on the matter, and Império Alviverde, an organized supporter from Coritiba, had not expressed itself.

Coritiba published a note in which it repudiated the episode and stated that there was an attempt to invade the stadium by Palmeiras fans in the second half of the match.

Read the club’s full statement below:

“Coritiba Foot Ball Club regrets and repudiates what happened in the vicinity of Couto Pereira Stadium, on Sunday night (12), during the match between Coritiba and Palmeiras, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship.

According to information from the police authorities, the facts happened entirely outside the stadium, when fans from one of Palmeiras’ organized fans tried to invade Couto Pereira’s premises, with the game already in the second half.

To disperse the fans, the Military Police had to use pepper spray, which ended up being noticed inside the stadium.

The Club expresses its total disapproval and deeply regrets the events that occurred and the growing escalation of violence between organized supporters in several cities across the country.

Inside the stadium, Coritiba guaranteed the safety of all Coritiba and Palmeiras fans.”