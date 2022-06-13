‘Pantanal’: web creates cast for ‘gringa version’ of the soap opera; see ‘casting’ of actors | wetland

The success of Pantanal is so great that the internet went further: have you ever thought if the original story by Benedito Ruy Barbosa was adapted for a gringo version? And since everything on the web is fast, users on social networks wondered which popular actors would be cast in the main roles of the plot.

The Gshow loved the game and presents, below, the champion posts of likes that indicate the ideal cast.

Jove – Timothée Chamalet (Actor of “Call Me By Your Name”)

Juma – Zendaya (from “Euphoria”)

Zendaya as Juma — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Zé Leoncio – Oscar Isaac (from “Dune”)

Timothée alongside Oscar Isaac — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Muda – Vanessa Hudgens (from “High School Musical”)

Vanessa Hudgens as Muda — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Bruaca – Renée Zellweger (from “Bridget Jones’s Diary”)

Renée Zellweger as Bruaca — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Irma – Juliane Moore (from “Essay on Blindness”)

Julianne Moore as Irma — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Tiberius – Pedro Pascal (from “Game of Thrones”)

Pedro Pascal as Tiberio — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Trinity – Jared Leto (from “Suicide Squad”)

Jared Leto as Trindade — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Tenorio – Robert Downey Jr. (from “Iron Man”)

Robert Downey Jr as Tenorio — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

And rolled up to animal escalation

Animals from ‘Pantanal’ according to the web — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Who else should be in this version? Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

