Paris Hilton declines White House invitation to attend Britney Spears wedding Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton would be the DJ of the 9th Summit of the Americas, a meeting organized by Joe Biden

Paris Hilton revealed to have turned down an invitation to be a DJ at an event for Joe Biden, president of United States. Instead, the artist went to the wedding of Britney Spears (via insider).

Hilton revealed his decision during an episode of the podcast This is Parisentitled “This is… We Went to a Wedding Last Night” which she recorded after returning from her wedding spears last week.

+++ READ MORE: House of Gucci: Paris Hilton didn’t watch the movie for an unusual reason; understand

I was actually invited to DJ for the president and all the other presidents around the world for dinner, but that was more important to me.

Hilton was referring to the welcome dinner for world leaders as part of the ninth Summit of the Americas, which took place the same night as Spears’ wedding, according to White House reports.

+++ READ MORE: Britney Spears’ wedding dress took 700 hours to make

On the podcast, Hilton also explained the level of secrecy of the celebration. The DJ commented that she “was keeping it a secret all week”, even from the stylists and their team.

Hilton doesn’t plan on talking much about the wedding of spears out of respect for the pop star and her story. But, she highlighted her happiness to see her longtime friend getting married.

“She looked stunning. I was so happy to see that she found her fairy tale and they are a beautiful and just brilliant couple. It really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

+++ READ MORE: Britney Spears asked for emergency restraining order against ex-husband who invaded her wedding

Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari on June 9 at her Los Angeles home surrounded by about 60 family and friends.

Together with Hiltonthe guest list included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace. Meanwhile, the mother and sister of spears did not make the guest list.