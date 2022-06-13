Paysandu wins and is the isolated leader of Serie C. See the goals!

Valentine’s night had tension, butterflies in the stomach, relief and a lot of love between the fans and Paysandu, which takes the isolated leadership of the Brazilian Championship of Series C, with the right to a new top scorer.

In Marlon’s inspired night, the Boogeyman defeated Botafogo-PB by 2 to 1, this Sunday (12), at the Curuzu stadium and assumes the leadership of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship.

SEE HOW THE GAME WAS

Pressure, a full house and the support of the crowd took Paysandu to Botafogo-PB, but the team from Paraíba with striker Gustavo Coutinho gave the scare. The first chance was weak, but the second gave Thiago Coelho work to make a great save.

Paysandu ended up having problems to bring danger to the goal of Luis Carlos, who at most followed the play of Danrlei who arrived late at Patrick Brey’s cross.

Belo had their offensive strength rewarded in the 46th minute: when left-back Leandro Silva failed, Salomão found Leilson in the penalty area and the striker had the job of taking the bicolor goalkeeper out of reach. Botafogo-PB 1 to 0.

ON TRAVEEE!!! PATRICK BREY ALMOST REACHES THE TIE FOR THE BOGGY IN THIS “KICKING”, BUT STAYS ON THE TRAVE!!!@Paysandu 0 X 1 @Botafogo #CnoDAZN Series pic.twitter.com/ckcUDI3TRL — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) June 12, 2022

The final stage starts the way the first one ended with the bicolor goalkeeper saving the Boogeyman from taking the goal. Gustavo Coutinho’s submission gives work to the archer who saved with his fingertip.

Paysandu’s response was almost right: Patrick Brey crosses and scares the crowd with the ball on the post, giving an expectation to the bicolor crowd that was starting to play with the team.

With Botafogo-PB losing strength in the attacking field, Paysandu began to pressure the opponent and the victory was on the field: in Robinho’s move, forward Marlon appeared with a plate to tie the game. 1 to 1 at 35 minutes.

GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!!!!! THE BAG DRAWING DRAW!!!!! ROBINHO RECEIVES A GOOD BALL ON THE RIGHT AND FIRST CROSS TO MARLON. THE SHIRT 10 PLATES WITH CLASS IN THE RIGHT CORNER FOR THE EXPLOSION IN CURUZU!!! ALL THE SAME!!!@Paysandu 1 X 1 @BotafogoPB #CnoDAZN Series pic.twitter.com/sMuYwQBJey — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) June 12, 2022

In the next minute, Pipico was brought down by goalkeeper Luis Carlos and the referee awarded a penalty. To crown the night of love, Marlon charged with category and turned the match to the Boogeyman, in the 41st minute. 2 to 1 bicolor and as a gift, shirt 10 assumes the artillery of the Brazilian Championship of Series C, with seven goals.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! THE BOYMAN TURNS ON THE CURUZU!! AGAIN ELEE!!! ON RIGHT FOOT, THE NEW CHAMPIONSHIP SCORER, MARLON, CLASHES WITH SAFETY AND PUTS PAYSANDU IN THE FRONT!!! IF IT ENDS LIKE THIS, PAYSANDU IS THE NEW C-SERIES LEADER!@Paysandu 2 X 1 @BotafogoPB #CnoDAZN Series pic.twitter.com/qUTiwbzVOO — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) June 13, 2022

With the victory, Paysandu takes the lead with 21 points and leaves Belo with 17 points, in 4th position.

DATASHEET

PAYSANDU: Thiago Coelho; Leandro Silva (Gabriel Davis), Lucas Costa, Genilson and Patrick Brey; Mikael, João Vieira (Wesley), Serginho (Robinho) and José Aldo (Marcelo Toscano); Danrlei (Pipico) and Marlon

Coach: Marcio Fernandes

BOTAFOGO-PB: Luis Carlos; Elias, Paulo Vitor, Leandro Camilo and Salomão; Adriano Junior (Pablo), PH, Alessandro (Anderson Rosa) and Nadson (Vitor); Leilson (Alan Grafite) and Gustavo Coutinho (Adilson Bahia)

Coach: Gerson Gusmao

REFEREE: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias (SP)

ASSISTANTS: Gustavo Rodrigues (SP) and Alberto Polleto (SP)

YELLOW CARD: Pipico, Robinho, Genilson and Márcio Fernandes (PSC); Elias, PH and Luis Carlos (BPB)

RED CARDS: Danrlei (PSC); Luis Carlos and Anderson Rosa (BPB)

LOCATION: Leonidas Castro stadium, Curuzu / Belém (PA)