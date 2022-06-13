Peter Dinklage is Cyrano de Bergerac with dwarfism in musical – 06/12/2022 – Illustrated

Cyrano de Bergerac was enshrined as an eternal romantic, somewhat marginalized in 17th century French society because of his disproportionate nose, as playwright Edmond Rostand emphasized in his fictional play from the writer’s life. There have been several adaptations for the screen since then, with José Ferrer and Gérard Depardieu using a prosthetic face – the big nose was the reason why the character thought that their loves would never be returned.

In adapting the French classic, however, Erica Schmidt wanted the protagonist’s isolation to be more realistic, extrapolating the fantasies of a nose clearly made of rubber. When watching the new theatrical production, Joe Wright bought the idea and decided to take it to the movies as well, preserving Cyrano from the stage – Peter Dinklage, star of the series “Game of Thrones”, who has dwarfism.

“I like to think that this character could be played by anyone, regardless of height. The important thing for me was getting rid of that nose,” says Wright, accustomed to period dramas after directing films like “Wish and Atonement” and “Pride and Prejudice”. “I wish we could relate to him in another way, that the story had more complexity than a big nose.”

“Cyrano” now arrives on streaming after being postponed several times, skipping Brazilian theaters and hoping for an Oscar nomination for best actor that didn’t come. In addition to Dinklage, the film also preserves the female protagonist of the play presented on off-Broadway three years ago, Haley Bennett.

She lives the target of the title character’s unrequited love, Roxanne. Intellectual and romantic, she melts when she starts receiving letters from a soldier who has just arrived in her town. But the truth is that Cyrano, also a soldier and a poet, writes the correspondence. Because he thinks her love will never be returned, he decides to help young Christian, who is also interested in her.

“Since the birth of cinema, romantic stories, at least in the United States, have been monopolized by beautiful white people. Now we are living in very interesting times because that is no longer the case, the world is much more complex and we need to listen to all the love stories,” says Dinklage, who says he’s always been bothered by the fact that actors with a standard beauty are asked to wear a prosthesis and play the protagonist.

“Beautiful people haven’t monopolized love per se. Love is universal. I know we like to go to the movies to see beautiful people, but there are many other stories out there and they need to be told. I think ‘Cyrano’ is a from them.”

But the new film was not meant to be a direct reflection of our society and its dilemmas. The idea was for “Cyrano” to look like a fantasy and, for that, it was turned into a musical, with songs created by the American indie rock band The National. Often, the serious dialogues of the plot are subverted into hopelessly romantic songs and playful and complex choreography.

“Rostand’s original play has a lot of long monologues that talk about feelings or the nose or whatever. I felt like that would never work in a contemporary film, so what we did was replace those monologues with musical numbers,” says Wright. “The National has a tradition of making songs about desire and romance, so that matched the intimacy we wanted to bring to the story.”

It was interesting news for a filmmaker who has so often filmed stories from decades or even centuries ago. Dinklage, on the other hand, is already used to fantasy, thanks to years of “Game of Thrones”, which he believes to have been so successful for a resemblance to “Cyrano” – both have very well-founded mundane issues, which makes dragons and period clothes, for example, mere details in the midst of family disputes, intense romances or quests for revenge.

“But in general period films are almost like costumes, because you have to wear strange clothes, ride horses and fight with swords. It’s a job that also transports you”, he says.