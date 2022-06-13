Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for young children, says FDA

Reviewers from the FDA, the American drug agency equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil, reported this Sunday night (12/6), that the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 is effective and safe for children between 6 months and 4 years old.

When reviewing data from the US drugmaker’s studies, the team found no safety concerns related to vaccinating young children.

The immunizer proved to be 80.3% effective in preventing the disease among children in this age group in a study sample of 10 symptomatic cases of Covid-19 when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was dominant.

The FDA’s external consultants will meet this Wednesday (15/6) to hit the hammer on the recommendation to use the immunizer.

With information from Reuters Agency

