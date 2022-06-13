Profile reveals photos of Marylin’s dress after being worn by Kardashian

Yet another controversy for the account of the iconic dress by Marylin Monroe that was worn by Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala. The official profile of Marylin’s private collection released images that show the before and after of the piece’s state of conservation. “Was it worth it?”, was the question asked in the photo’s caption.

“The dress was never with Kim alone. She always had a Ripley rep. We always made sure that, at any time, if we felt the dress was in danger of tearing or were uncomfortable with anything, we would have the ability to say we wouldn’t continue,” said Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”, where the dress is on display.

Recently, Bob Mackie, creator of the custom-made dress for Marilyn Monroe, gave a harsh opinion in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “It was a big mistake. Marilyn was a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody shoots like that. And it was made for her. It was designed for her. No one else should be seen in that dress.”

The dress was originally worn by Marilyn in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to US President John F. Kennedy, and generated controversy during the Met Gala week, dividing opinions on Kim Kardashian’s look choice.