Qualcomm phone in partnership with ASUS has the worst Android update experience

Launched in July last year by Qualcomm in partnership with ASUS, the “Snapdragon for Insiders” smartphone was presented as a flagship aimed at the North American manufacturer’s enthusiast community, bringing a state-of-the-art processor, exclusive features and a promise of overkill performance. In addition to all the positive points appreciated by users, the device stood out negatively for being expensive (more than R$ 7 thousand, in the direct conversion) and not offering periodic updates of the operating system, having been without even a patch for almost five months. Android security.

According to information from the XDA Developers portal, months after the announcement, the company sent updates monthly, however, this year the last system security update was released by ASUS in January, a delay that suggests the possibility of the device having ceased to be priority for developers. On a press release published by Qualcomm in July 2021, the company has guaranteed support for four years of security patches, but it seems that this guarantee is not being respected by the company. Given this scenario, it is not possible to assume whether the developers will return with updates or if the project has been “abandoned”.

Just for comparison, brands such as Samsung and Motorola usually provide their customers with monthly updates, including on entry-level smartphones, models that, despite having a shorter lifespan, receive updates routinely.

Do you consider upgrade time when investing in a new phone? Tell us, comment!

