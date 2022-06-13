Rafael Ramos indicted for racial slur after completion of investigation; Corinthians will appeal

Corinthians side Rafael Ramos was indicted for racial slur in the case involving Internacional midfielder Edenilson. The decision was made after the conclusion of the police investigation. Deputy Roberto Sahagoff, head of the 2nd Civil Police Station of Porto Alegre, was responsible for the decision.

The inquiry was sent to the Public Ministry, which will decide the next course of the case. The body may decide to proceed with the case or request that it be closed. The information is from ge.globe.

“The case was concluded by me and forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor will decide whether to file an action, file it or ask for some diligence”, said the delegate to the website.

Last week, Roberto Sahagoff had already said that he would ask for the indictment of the Corinthian athlete even after the official expert report defined as inconclusive what Rafael said to Edenilson. Shortly after the report, the Internacional athlete took a strong position on social media.

On the other hand, Corinthians will appeal the decision. The defense, commanded by Daniel Bialski, hired by Timão, will file a request to cancel the indictment. The idea, according to ge.globeis also to make a representation against Sahagoff to investigate “abuse of authority and excess”.

Alessandro Nunes, football manager at Corinthians, had also commented on the case and said he understood this as an absurd situation. He assured that those responsible for Corinthians’ legal issues would take care of the case.

The situation involving Rafael Ramos and Edenilson started on May 14, when the teams faced each other for the Brasileirão. The Internacional athlete accused the Corinthians fan of calling him a “monkey”, which ended up in prison for Rafael Ramos while still in Beira-Rio. The alvinegro player had his bail paid and was released. On the occasion, the Timão player defended himself.

After that, Rafael Ramos hired two experts to investigate his speech. The first report defined that the Corinthians man did not say “monkey” and the second confirmed the opinion of the first. Since then, the parties have also testified in court.

See more at: Rafael Ramos and Corinthians x Internacional.