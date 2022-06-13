Rafael Ramos opens the game on the Edenilson case after Corinthians win

After the report of the IGP (General Institute of Expertise) determined as inconclusive the images of the alleged racist speech of Rafael Ramos against Edenilson, in the match between Inter and Corinthians, the side of the São Paulo team spoke again about the case.

Still with the possibility of being indicted, the player commented on the case. Rafael Ramos was one of the highlights of the game, contributing an assist.

“People know it’s not been an easy time for me. This has never happened in my life, but with the help of my teammates, the club staff, and also when I get on the field, with the fans, it’s been easier. I’m happy to be able to give my best on the field and to be able to help the team, do good things and make the fans happy”, said Ramos.

Edenilson and Rafael Ramos case

The result of the technical analysis has generated controversy on social networks. Experts hired by the player claim that the words are not the ones that are part of the accusation. Among experts consulted, there is a division on the result of the analysis.

The only official report, used by the Civil Police, is that of the IGP, which states that the videos analyzed are inconclusive. In view of this, the delegate responsible for the case stated that he will still be able to continue the process.