Released duration of “Thor: Love and Thunder”!

With the start of ticket pre-sales for “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the United States, theater networks AMC and Cineworld have revealed the exact length of the film. He will have 1h59minthus making it one of six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to run under two hours.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” it is also the shortest film in the MCU since “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018), which was 1h58min. The feature film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmanhas direction of Taika Waititi – which is also on the list. The premiere is scheduled for July 7 in Brazilian cinemas.

Watch the new promotional video for the film:

What to expect from “Thor: Love and Thunder”?

in the new movie Thorthe superhero played by Chris Hemsworth finds himself on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing himself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmanthe list includes Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr), Karen Gillan (nebula), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Russell Crowe (Zeus), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax) and special appearances by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon. Oscar-winner directs Taika Waititithe same as “Thor: Ragnarock” (2017) and “Jojo Rabit” (2019).