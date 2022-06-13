Renê has an opinion about Flamengo’s future and jokes with Inter’s colleague

Credit: Photo: Disclosure/Inter

Two months after switching clubs, left-back Renê, now the absolute starter of Inter, met Flamengo for the first time and won the match on Saturday. The southpaw had a solid performance on the defensive four-line of the Colorado team and was an important player in the 3×1 victory in a duel still valid for the first round of the Brasileirão.

After the match, the player stopped to talk to journalists in the mixed zone of Beira-Rio and showed that he believed in the recovery of Flamengo, which comes from three consecutive defeats in the competition and is currently dangerously close to the relegation zone:

“First time I’ve found an ex-club this fast, less than two months. I know the situation is complicated, but I hope things get better. Dorival is a great coach, he helped me in 2018 at Flamengo. The recovery just couldn’t happen today,” he commented.

Renê praises Wanderson, scorer of two goals against Flamengo

THE colorada victory Saturday passed directly through the feet of Wanderson, who scored twice in the first half and then became the big name of the match. Renê, in turn, filled his colleague with praise and even made waves with his good phase:

“We know these players, him, Alan Patrick, David himself. They are guys that, when you press, you throw the ball at them. Wanderson, the more we throw the ball at him, the more confidence he has. Today he played a great game and he is to be congratulated ”, quoted the full-back, to then talk about Inter’s great moment with 15 consecutive games without losing in the season:

“When I came here, I came to be champion. I saw that Inter had a team to fight. When I arrived there was a bad phase, but that passes. Now we’re in great shape. It’s hard work to maintain. We climbed the table. Opponents will respect us more.”

In 4th in the table with 18 points, Inter de Renê returns to play for the Brasileirão on Wednesday, 8:30 pm, away from home, against Goiás.