Revenue Auction has iPad Mini from R$100, iPhones and more | Economy

Giovanni Santa Rosa Revenue Auction has iPad Mini from R$100, iPhones and more

The IRS seizes many products for a variety of reasons. From time to time, she auctions off the goods, and there are almost always very interesting minimum bids. In the coming weeks, the agency will hold an auction with iPad Mini from R$100, iPhones, Apple Watch, audio equipment and more.

Auctions are held in batches, which can range from one to thousands of items. The São Paulo auction has several with a single product.

O lot 1

, for example, is that of the title’s iPad Mini. The initial value is R$ 100. Another interesting lot is the 12

which features an Apple Watch Series 6 and three bracelets with bids starting at R$600.

It doesn’t stop there. Want iPhone? O lot 4

has an iPhone XR for R$1,000. Those who like sound will find equipment from Bose, Sennheiser and Bang & Olufsen in lots 18, 19, 20, 22, 24 and 25

.

Finally, a curious batch: the pack 47

has over 20 old iPhones (from iPhone 8 onwards), 9 Google Pixel 3A, 11 LG V60 and more smartphones, cases and accessories. But, with bids starting at R$9,000, it shouldn’t attract many people.

How to participate in the auction?

The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a little complicated.

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately). Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal. Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 0817600/000002/2022. Make your proposal.

The Revenue will receive bids between June 14 at 8 am and June 27 at 8 pm. The bidding session is scheduled for June 28 at 11 am. All times are from Brasilia.

If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver

. You have to go to the pick up location. All lots in this auction are at São Paulo International Airport, in the city of Guarulhos (SP), neighboring the capital.

Highlight lots

O technoblog

selected some batches that stand out in the following table.

Batch minimum bid Products 1 BRL 100.00 1x iPad mini two BRL 900.00 1x LG Style 6

2x Sony WF-1000XM3 3 BRL 1,000.00 1x LG Style 6 4 BRL 1,000.00 1x iPhone XR 5 BRL 400.00 1x Xiaomi Mi 9SE 6 BRL 600.00 1x Xiaomi Mi 9SE

1x Bose Soundlink Micro 8 BRL 400.00 1x Garmin Fenix ​​6 11 BRL 350.00 1x Fitbit Sense 12 BRL 600.00 1x Apple Watch series 6

3x Watch straps 15 BRL 400.00 1x DJI OM4

1x AirPods 18 BRL 300.00 1x Bose Soundlink Resolve 19 BRL 300.00 1x Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 20 BRL 300.00 1x Bose Sleepbuds II 22 BRL 300.00 1x Sennheiser Momentum 3 24 BRL 300.00 1x B&O A1 25 BRL 150.00 1x Bose SoundLink Micro 39 BRL 3,000.00 2x Huawei Mate 40

1x Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro 47 BRL 9,000.00 1x Huawei P30

1x Blackview A70

2x iPhone 6S

1x Redmi Note 8

9x Pixel 3A

15x miscellaneous iPhones

1x iPhone 8 Plus

1x LG K5

11x LG V60

1x Infinix Zero

1x Xiaomi 10

2x iPhone 6

1x iPhone 7 Plus

6x iPhone 7

1x iPhone SE

chargers, parts and other accessories

Collaborated: Everton Favretto

