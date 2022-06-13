Robert Downey Jr. Surprises Fans by ‘Congratulating’ Johnny Depp on Amber Heard Trial Verdict – Monet

+



Robert Downey Jr and Johnny Depp on the red carpet at the 2011 Golden Globes ceremony (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Robert Downey Jr. surprised his fans by “congratulating” his colleague Johnny Depp for his victory in the trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The congratulations sent by the former actor of the hero Iron Man came to the public through a mutual friend of his and the former star of the franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, producer Josh Richman.

Richman exposed what happened while participating in a benefit live with Depp fans aimed at raising funds for the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital (watch the excerpt of the video with the mention of Downey’s name at the end of the text).

Amber Heard during the announcement of the jury’s decision in her defamation case against Johnny Depp (Photo: reproduction)

According to the manager, Downey called his friend and said, “John, thank God it’s over.” The New York Post reports that it had contacted a representative for Depp who confirmed the conversation between him and Downey after the verdict was announced. The former Marvel star has not commented in public so far about the mention of his name by Josh Richman.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (2019) (Photo: Playback)

Downey is quite discreet on social media. He also avoids exposing his opinions and personal life in public.

Depp’s victory in the trial has divided social media. Hollywood celebrities were also divided between those in favor of the actor and others in favor of the actress. It is worth remembering that Depp and Downey became famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s as young heartthrobs aspiring to Hollywood stars – which they soon became.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (Photo: Disclosure)

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

Actor Johnny Deppe and actress and model Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.

Watch the video in which Depp’s friend and Robert Downey Jr. reveals the interaction between the two after the verdict was announced: