Rodrigo Caetano confirms sale of jewel from Atlético-MG to Grupo City and opens up about Brazilian football

Forward Sávio, Savinho, is already negotiated by Atlético-MG with City Football Group

In a press conference this Monday (13), the football executive director of Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetanoconfirmed that the negotiation for the sale of the striker sageO Savinhofor the City Football Group is already closed.

Although it has not yet been made official by the Abu Dhabi conglomerate, the sale will be at 6.5 million euros (R$ 34.62 million, at the current price).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

In the interview, Caetano regretted that the 18-year-old jewel has to be sold so soon and made an outburst.

“I would like to be able to answer you in full (about the sale of Savinho), but I can’t yet. later, the club that sells clarifies the conditions. So, we have to wait”, said the executive.

“He’s a very talented boy, a young man who likes to work, but, due to the general needs of Brazilian football, we see jewelry like this having to leave early. I hope I’m still in football to see the day we will be able to keep players with this talent in Brazilian football for longer,” he added.

The manager also revealed that he is negotiating to try to keep Savinho in the roster for longer after the sale is made official.

However, he admits that he does not know if this will be possible, as Grupo City may choose to loan the athlete to some other team that is part of the conglomerate.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Yes (he will try to retain the player). When the buying club makes it official, we’ll see. Obviously we tried to keep him for even longer, but it doesn’t depend on us anymore. At the right time, the club there will make this transfer official” , finished.

In the current season, Sávio adds two goals and 1 assistance in 13 games for Atlético-MG.

Last Saturday (11), he scored a great goal in 1-1 draw with Santos, for the Brazilian Championshipand was highly praised by the crowd.