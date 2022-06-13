Russia blows up river bridge in Ukraine city, cuts off civilian escape route

According to the head of Severodonetsk’s administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, just over a third of the city is under Ukrainian control, while the other two-thirds are dominated by the Russians.

ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a burning vehicle during an artillery duel between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region.



Russian forces on Sunday blew up a bridge connecting the city of Severodonetsk, in Ukraine, the other city in the region, according to local officials. With that, a possible escape route was eliminated in the region that has been the scene of intense battles for control of the eastern part of the country. According to Reuters, the governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Gaidai, said that Ukrainian and Russian forces continued to fight on Sunday and that there are only three bridges standing in the region, reducing the number of routes that could be used for the evacuation of civilians. According to the head of the administration of Severodonetsk, Oleksandr Stryuk, just over a third of the city is under Ukrainian control, while the other two thirds are dominated by the Russians.

earlier, the Russia announced that in western Ukraine it had destroyed a large depot of weapons supplied by the United States and European countries. A Russian bombing raid on Chortkiv, in western Ukraine, which remained relatively on the sidelines of the war, left 22 wounded, local governor Volodymir Trush said. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the bombing of Chortkiv destroyed a “large depot of anti-tank missile system, portable air defense systems and howitzers supplied to the Kiev regime by the United States and European countries”.