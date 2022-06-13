Russian Troops Drive Ukrainian Soldiers Out of Crucial City Center of Severodonetsk | World

The Ukrainian army announced on Monday (13) that Russian troops managed to expel its soldiers from the center of Severodonetsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine and the scene of fighting for several weeks.

“With the support of artillery, the enemy carried out an attack on Severodonetsk, with a partial triumph and expelled our units from the center of the city. Fighting continues,” the army said in a statement on Facebook.

2 of 6 A man appears amidst rubble in the city of Severodonetsk — Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko/REUTERS A man appears amidst rubble in the city of Severodonetsk (Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko/REUTERS)

Sergei Gaiday, governor of the Luhansk region, a city close to Severodonetsk, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had been driven out of the city centre.

“Street fighting continues … the Russians continue to destroy the city,” he said in a Facebook message, alongside images of destroyed or burning buildings.

In the nearby city of Lysychansk, three civilians, including a six-year-old child, died in bombings in the last 24 hours, Gaiday said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described in a video message Sunday night the latest fighting in Severodonetsk as “very fierce”. He claimed that Russia has mobilized troops with little training and uses its youth as “cannon fodder”.

For Moscow’s troops, taking control of Severodonetsk would pave the way for them to take command of another major city in the Donbass, Kramatorsk, an important step towards conquering the entire border region with Russia, which has been partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

3 of 6 Russian troops circulating in the Luhansk region — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS Russian troops circulating in the Luhansk region — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction in Chortkiv, in western Ukraine, of a “large depot of anti-tank missile system, portable anti-aircraft and artillery systems supplied to the Kiev regime by the United States and European countries.” .

The unusual attack in the west of the country, 140 km from the Romanian border, left 22 wounded, according to the region’s governor.

4 of 6 Ukrainian flag flutters in front of destroyed building in Mykolaiv city — Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS Ukrainian flag flies in front of destroyed building in Mykolaiv city — Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS

In Mykolaiv, a major port city in southern Ukraine, the Russian advance was halted on the outskirts and fighting turned into trench warfare, according to an AFP team on the ground.

The Ukrainian army dug trenches to stop Russian troops.

“The Russians talk a lot. There are many. They have a lot of weapons, old and new, but they are not soldiers,” Sergei, 54, a Ukrainian brigade captain, said on Sunday.

Understand why cluster bombs are prohibited in war; Brazil does not condemn the use

At the diplomatic level, after promising on Saturday in Kiev a response by the end of next week to Ukraine’s request to start the process of accession to the European Union (EU), the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, admitted on Sunday that “the challenge will be to leave the Council (European, scheduled for 23 and 24 June) with a united position, which reflects the importance of this historic decision”.

At the same time, member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) met on Sunday to try to find a solution to a possible global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already resulted in rising prices.

5 of 6 Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch Remains of an unexploded cluster bomb in Ukrainian territory, October 2014 — Photo: Oleg Solvang/ Human Rights Watch

The meeting was marked by tension, in particular as delegates condemned the Russian offensive and cheered the Ukrainian representative. At the time of Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov’s speech, nearly 30 delegates had left the room.

The sanctions imposed on Moscow did not prevent Russia from raking in $98 billion from fossil energy exports during the first 100 days of the war against Ukraine, most of which came from the EU, according to a report by an independent think tank. .

6 of 6 Kharkiv residents shelter in train stations — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP Residents of Kharkiv are sheltering in train stations — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

Amnesty International on Monday accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine and said hundreds of civilians had died in the relentless attacks in Kharkiv, many of them carried out with cluster bombs, which open in the air and release thousands of small explosives capable of to reach wider areas.