Saint Anthony’s Day: see the celebrities who got married in 2022 | TV & Famous

Today, the 13th of June, is celebrated the Saint Anthony’s Day . 💘 And there’s no denying that the matchmaker saint is excited this year. After all, the list of celebrities who got married and engaged in 2022 keeps growing! Check out, in the video above, which Brazilian and foreign celebrities said “yes” to their loved ones. ☝️

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza

1 of 6 Lucas and Jojô get married in a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Lucas and Jojô get married in a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer got married in January to the military Lucas Souza, to whom she announced her engagement in December last year. The ceremony took place in Rio de Janeiro, five months after the couple assumed the relationship. Click here to see more details.

Leandro and Natalia Guimaraes

2 of 6 Leandro, from KLB, and Natália Guimarães get married after 14 years of relationship — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Leandro, from KLB, and Natália Guimarães get married after 14 years of relationship – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After 14 years of relationship, the singer Leandrofrom the KLB group, made official the union with the model Natalia Guimarães at the end of March. The ceremony took place at a party house in São Paulo and had Maya and Kiara, the couple’s twin daughters, as bridesmaids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

3 of 6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker happily married in Italy — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker happily married in Italy — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

At the end of May, Kourtney and travis held a lavish ceremony at Castle Brown, a 16th-century building in Italy. Days before, the socialite and the drummer had already made the union official in a more intimate event in California.

Check out the full list in the video at the top of the article! ☝️

FAMOUS WHO GOT ENGAGED 🥰

Fernanda Paes Leme and Victor Sampaio

4 of 6 Fernanda Paes Leme tells how the marriage proposal went — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fernanda Paes Leme tells how the marriage proposal went — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The newest bride of the moment is Fernanda Paes Leme. In her social networks, she said she never thought about getting engaged and, with that, she was in shock at the surprise made by her then-boyfriend. Victor Sampaio . Click here to see more details.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

5 of 6 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time — Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time – Photo: Getty Images

After nearly two decades, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again! The announcement was made by the singer in April this year. Will it go now?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

6 of 6 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

The most unusual engagement of all was, without a doubt, that of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, in January of this year. In addition to exchanging a ring with “thorns”, the couple even made a pact and drank each other’s blood!😳 Check it out here.

Check out the full list in the video at the top of the article! ☝️