Samsung launches limited edition Galaxy S22 inspired by Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal was released in early June and has already become a hit, becoming the most downloaded game on Google Play and App Store during that launch. And to celebrate, Samsung launched in South Korea an exclusive version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with this theme.

Unfortunately, the themed gadgets were made in limited quantities and only the residents of the country had a chance to secure theirs. Understand how it worked and what else comes in the box.

Box comes with several themed gifts

The Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Package is a version of Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone themed after the hit game. Inside the package you can find the themed device and some more collector’s items. Among them are a mousepad made of leather, a smartphone case, a lenticular cover, a wireless charging base and a small handle for easy transport, all also themed.

In addition, the box even comes with a Battlecoin coupon. These items are all exclusive to the Samsung box and will not be sold separately. Unfortunately the company only made 100 of these cases with the Galaxy S22 Ultra Diablo version.

Anyone interested in the exclusive version had to sign up to participate in a raffle and, if chosen, could go to the store to buy it. Precisely for this reason, it was a practically exclusive product for the residents of the region. The price charged for the kit was not revealed and the draw took place last Friday, June 10th.

Galaxy S22 has problems running Diablo

The release of this new exclusive version ended up generating some doubts, as Diablo Immortal also became a highlight not only for its success, but for having bugs and problems in several high-end devices, such as the Galaxy S22 itself.

However, the problem related to the game with the device happened on Samsung’s smartphone models that have the company’s Exynos processor. The South Korean version of the device comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is not part of this group.

These issues started as soon as the game was released, soon becoming a hot topic, particularly on Reddit. Adam Fletcher, director of the Global Gaming Community at Blizzard, has made a list of Samsung devices with Exynos that are experiencing issues with the game:

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10 5G

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F62

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M62

Galaxy XCover 5

Although the Galaxy S22 is not on the list, many users on Reddit have already complained about glitches and throttling on devices when they tried to run Diablo. Even owners of the Galaxy Tab (even the versions without Exynos) have also revealed that they are having problems.

Among these issues they listed texture defects, pixel lines, poor performance and even game crash. Adam Fletcher revealed that Blizzard is already working on an update that promises to solve these setbacks, but it hasn’t been released yet. The company is even considering the possibility of disabling game downloads until it arrives.

The prerequisites for playing Diablo Immortal are:

android

Operating System: Android 5.0 and later versions

Processor: Snapdragon 660/Exynos 9611 and above

Video Card: Adreno 512/Mali-G72 MP3 and above

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

iOS

Hardware: iPhone 6s and newer models

Operating System: iOS 11 and later versions

Galaxy S22 Ultra specs (South Korea version)

Screen Size: 6.8 inches

Screen resolution: QHD+ (3088 x 1440 pixels)

Display Panel: 2X Dynamic AMOLED

Rear camera: 108 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, 10 MP telephoto (3x) and 10 MP telephoto (10x)

Front camera: 40 MP

System: Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm)

RAM memory: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Memory card: not supported

Battery: 5000 mAh

Weight: 229 grams

Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Source: androidauthority