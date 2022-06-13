Scientists Detect Leakage of 40,000 Tons of Methane with Satellite Data | Environment

Scientists from the European Space Agency (ESA) have detected, from satellite data, plumes of methane coming from an offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is the first time that gas has been detected from space coming from an offshore platform, according to the researchers.

The discovery was announced last week by the agency, after the study with the discovery was published in “Environmental Science and Technology Letters”.

The plumes were detected at the “Zaap-C” oil and gas production platform, off the coast of Campeche – in one of Mexico’s main oil producing fields. (See image at the beginning of the report).

According to scientists, the platform released large volumes of methane for 17 days. In all, about 40 thousand tons of the gas – one of the main ones of the greenhouse effect – were released into the atmosphere in December 2021.

Emissions equate to about 3% of Mexico’s annual oil and gas emissions. This release alone is similar in size to all regional annual emissions from the offshore region of Mexico.

From a longer temporal analysis, the researchers concluded that this amount of emission was a single incident, with the longest duration since flaring activity began on this platform.

Other methane leak discoveries had already been made by satellite data, from those generated by agriculture to pipelines, oil wells, fossil fuel processing plants and landfills.

“The results demonstrate how satellites can detect methane plumes from offshore infrastructure,” said Luis Guanter of the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

“This represents a breakthrough in the monitoring of industrial methane emissions from space, as it opens the door to the systematic monitoring of emissions from offshore platforms,” ​​he added.