See 7 similar series on Netflix

After debuting on Netflix, the 6th season of Peaky Blinders has become a true phenomenon. The conclusion of Tommy Shelby’s plot surpassed even the “reign” of the new episodes of Stranger Things, guaranteeing the gold medal in the Top 10 of the platform. Anyone who has marathoned the ending wants to know: what to watch next?

Starring Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders is definitely one of the most popular BBC productions. After the original premiere, the final episodes took about 2 months to reach the Brazilian Netflix catalog.

“A notorious gang from 1919 England is led by the ruthless Tommy Shelby, a criminal willing to rise in the world at any cost,” states the official synopsis of Peaky Blinders.

With the conclusion of Peaky Blinders, fans don’t have to be “orphaned”. We list below the 7 best series to watch next on Netflix.

Vikings (and Vikings: Valhalla)

If you enjoy the historical atmosphere of Peaky Blinders, Vikings is the perfect series to watch next. With 6 seasons on Netflix, the epic production follows the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the most important characters in Norse history (and mythology).

The derivative Vikings: Valhalla is also worth following. A Netflix original production, the series is set a century after the original production. The cast of Vikings includes actors such as Travis Fimmel (Raised By Wolves), Katheryn Winnick (Big Sky) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games).

damnation

Created by Tony Tost, Damnation is a crime series set in an interesting historical period. The history of production takes place during the Great Depression, one of the most troubled moments in the world economy. Originally released in 2017, Damnation has one season on Netflix.

In Damnation, Killian Scott (Ripper Street) plays Seth Davenport, a man with a violent past who pretends to be a pastor to incite farmers to go on strike in a rural community. In addition to Scott, the cast of Damnation includes Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus) and Sarah Jones (For All Mankind).

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Set in Victorian England, The Chronicles of Frankenstein mystery series is guaranteed to be a thriller on Netflix. Originally released in 2015, the British production has 2 seasons on the platform. The series is very successful in mixing real elements with fictional stories.

The Frankenstein Chronicles follows the story of Inspector John Marlott, a detective who is chasing a mysterious killer through the streets of London. However, the case takes a far scarier direction than the expert could imagine. The cast of the series is led by Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings).

traitors

The story of Traitors takes place shortly after the conclusion of World War II. In the series, Emma Appleton (The Witcher) plays Feef Symonds, a young Englishwoman who agrees to help a mysterious American agent stop Russian influence from entering the British parliament.

Even unintentionally, Feef ends up involved in a web of lies, conspiracies and many mysteries. In addition to Emma Appleton, the cast of Traitors includes Luke Treadaway (Wrath of the Titans), Danny Sapani (Black Panther) and Jamie Buckley (The Last Kingdom). The series has only 1 season.

frontier

With 3 seasons on Netflix, Frontier is perfect for a post-Peaky Blinders marathon. Set in the 18th century, the series stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as Declan Harp, a fur trader who does everything he can to break the Hudson Bay Company’s hegemony.

In its 18 episodes, Frontier shows how ruthless hunters and influential businessmen fought for local control of the fur trade. In addition to Jason Momoa, the series has Landon Liboiron (Hemlock Grove), Alun Armstrong (The Legend of the Headless Horseman) and Zoe Boyle (Downton Abbey) in the cast.

Thieves of the Forest

With one season on Netflix, Thieves of the Forest mixes action and adventure in an electrifying plot. The Belgian series tells the story of Jan de Lichte, a charismatic thief who leads the oppressed in a revolt against the corrupt aristocracy of Flanders in the 18th century.

For its theme, the production is compared to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a historical film that is also very successful on Netflix. The roster of Thieves of the Forest is formed entirely by actors from Belgium, such as Matteo Simoni, Stef Aerts, Charlotte Timmers and Anemone Valcke.

taboo

Nothing better than ending the list with a series starring Tom Hardy, Alfie Solomons from Peaky Blinders. In Taboo, Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, an adventurer who, after being presumed dead, returns to London to avenge his father’s terrible death.

Amidst British society, Delaney encounters powerful enemies and does business with influential merchants. The series has only 1 season on Netflix. Along with Tom Hardy, the cast of Taboo includes Leo Bill (The White Queen), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones).