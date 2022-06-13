Shares of Microstrategy, Coinbase and Crypto Miners Fall Up to 25% on Market Panic Day

Shares of crypto companies such as Microstrategy and Coinbase and the miners are all in a sharp drop on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday (13), as headwinds in the macroeconomic scenario continue to shake global equity markets, while Celsius Network suspended withdrawals on its platform, adding to the pain in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto lending network Celsius has suspended withdrawals, citing “extreme market conditions”. The news sent Bitcoin (BTC) plummeting around $1,500 within minutes over the weekend, a decline that continued into Monday morning.

At around 10:30 am ET, Bitcoin was trading at its 18-month low at $23,700, down 13% over the 24-hour period.

Microstrategy is leading cryptocurrency-related equity losses, with a 22% drop at the New York Stock Exchange’s opening. Bitcoin’s price of $21,000 was recently touted as a point where the company could face a margin call, but CEO Michael Saylor denied it, saying that Bitcoin would need to drop to around $3,500 before that would start to kick in. become a problem.

At a price of $22,960, Microstrategy would lose over $1 billion on its Bitcoin bet.

Coinbase is down 14% to $50.36 and is 85% below its all-time high recorded in November.

The day is also a bearish one for miners, with Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain and Hut 8 all posting double-digit percentage losses.

In the macro scenario, the more restrictive monetary policy of western central banks continues to drive up bond yields sharply and lower stock prices. In the first few minutes of trading on Monday, the Nasdaq is down nearly 3% and the S&P 500 is down 2.6%. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose another 10 basis points to 3.27%.

