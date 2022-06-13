Shopping of the Week: Celebrate Pride Month with These Special Collections – News

Vogue Eyewear launches solidarity sunglasses

Vogue Eyewear pride credits: Luxottica

We must all express our true identity fearlessly and in freedom. This is the message behind Vogue Eyewear’s new Pride Month launch. In order to honor the LGBTQI+ community, the brand bet on white acetate sunglasses with a square shape and dark lenses. This model also stands out for its small details: the diamond-shaped rivets in polished metal and the rainbow cord.

As ambassadors for this launch, the brand has partnered with activists Hina Sabatine, Francesco Cicconetti, Jason A Rodriguez and Venus Liuzzo and illustrator Sophie Birkin, who was responsible for creating the box for this special collection.

In addition, Vogue Eyewear has committed to making donations to ILGA-Europe (which works with over 600 LGBTQI+ activist organizations in Europe and Central Asia) and The Trevor Project (an international organization that, among other initiatives, provides a 24/7 crisis service via text messages, calls and chats for transgender and non-binary youth).

This special edition will be on sale for €104 at Vogue Eyewear’s online store.

PUMA partners with illustrator for bold capsule collection

Together Forever is the name of the new PUMA collaboration that brings together brand ambassador Cara Delevingne and artist and illustrator Carra Sykes where values ​​such as love and acceptance are celebrated.

To mark Pride month, a capsule collection of apparel was launched that stands out for its cheerful tones, logos and vibrant graphics. “I was inspired by the team’s emblems and flags, as well as other feelings during the design process. When you truly wear the jersey there is a sense of pride and comfort in knowing that you are not alone,” said Carra Sykes, in a statement, about the collection which is available in selected stores and on the official website. “There are people rooting for us, but there are also those who are waiting for us to fail. When we show up, when our team shows up, we feel the courage to be ourselves. There is a feeling of unity. So I hope the collection evokes that feeling. to be a part of something.”

In addition, the sports brand announced that 20% of the proceeds from the collection will go to GLAAD, an organization that helps ensure fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQIA+ community in media and entertainment.

Click here to see the entire ‘Together Forever’ collection.

Swatch launches rainbow-colored watch collection

At the heart of Swatch’s values ​​is equality, love and inclusion, and it’s no surprise that the brand has joined the Pride 2022 movement with the launch of a watch collection.

Stripe Fierce (85€) and Peace Hand Love (125€) are the two new models that hit the market in early June and celebrate this date with the colors of the rainbow flag that jump straight to our wrist.

For more information about the collection, see here.

Primark has Pride proposals for the whole family

“We are everyone” is the motto of Primark’s campaign which, over the years, has marked this date with special collections and this year has proposals for all family members.

The collection consists of 29 pieces with prices ranging from €2 to €20 and featuring the famous rainbow symbol and inspirational patterns. In addition to t-shirts, sweatshirts, flip-flops, socks, bucket hats or phone cases, there are also bandanas and bows for four-legged friends to celebrate in style.

The fast-fashion brand, which for the fourth time is associated with ILGA World, has more reason to celebrate: this year it managed to raise 170 thousand euros in donations that will be delivered to the association.

The collection is now available in stores.