‘Songs to listen to with bae on Valentine’s Day’: more listening to the playlist

In an atmosphere of themed celebrations, our team prepared a playlist full of songs to fall in love even more on Valentine’s Day
The most passionate weekend of the year has arrived. Thus, this is the theme of REDE+’s weekly playlist, in which love, in addition to being inspiration for people, is for singers, who compose several songs that talk about the art of liking someone.
So, how about playing on this sweet and sweet playlist to listen with or away from bae? After all, Luan Santana said “we don’t need to be glued to be together”.
PRESS PLAY
Sabrina
Froid part. Cynthia Luz – Girl
Medulla – Hug
Lourena | SóCiro – Airplane
Luiz Lins – The Saddest Song of the Year
Alana
Niall Horan – Black and white
Lagum – I LOVE YOU
Gabriel Elias, Attitude 67 – Different from Everything
Harry Styles – Late Night Talking
Bruna
BK’ part. Luccas Carlos – Plans
Don L – With you for whatever
Baco Exu do Blues – Samba in Paris
Oriente – The Tramp and the Lady
Mayara
Sandy – Tired Feet
Anavitória and Rubel – Share
5 a Seco – For you to name it
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Barbarian
João Bosco and Gabriel, Diego & Victor Hugo – We take over
Jorge and Mateus – All yours
Melim – Two hearts
Luan Santana – Island
Valery
Taylor Swift – This Love
Max Schneider – Lights Down Low
Magic! – Appreciate You
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Fernando
Lana Del Rey – Love
P!nk – Walk Me Home
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – City Of Stars
Anneke Van Giersbergen – Agape
Christian
Yann Tiersen – La Valse D’Amélie
Florence & The Machine – No Choir
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – A Lovely Night
IVE – Eleven
Darius
Izabela Taviani – Say yes to me
Gabriel Coelho – Beautiful girl
Projota – She just wants peace
Cavadão Bikini – When I meet you
Josiel
Pearl Jam – Last Kiss
Audioslave – Gasoline
Disturbed – Hold on to Memories
The Doors – Riders On The Storm
Already send it to bae and make him fall in love even more.
Access the weekly playlist on link.
Read other news on the Portal RSN.