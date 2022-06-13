‘Songs to listen to with bae on Valentine’s Day’: more listening to the playlist

The most passionate weekend of the year has arrived. Thus, this is the theme of REDE+’s weekly playlist, in which love, in addition to being inspiration for people, is for singers, who compose several songs that talk about the art of liking someone.

So, how about playing on this sweet and sweet playlist to listen with or away from bae? After all, Luan Santana said “we don’t need to be glued to be together”.

PRESS PLAY

Sabrina

Froid part. Cynthia Luz – Girl

Medulla – Hug

Lourena | SóCiro – Airplane

Luiz Lins – The Saddest Song of the Year

Alana

Niall Horan – Black and white

Lagum – I LOVE YOU

Gabriel Elias, Attitude 67 – Different from Everything

Harry Styles – Late Night Talking

Bruna

BK’ part. Luccas Carlos – Plans

Don L – With you for whatever

Baco Exu do Blues – Samba in Paris

Oriente – The Tramp and the Lady

Mayara

Sandy – Tired Feet

Anavitória and Rubel – Share

5 a Seco – For you to name it

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Barbarian

João Bosco and Gabriel, Diego & Victor Hugo – We take over

Jorge and Mateus – All yours

Melim – Two hearts

Luan Santana – Island

Valery

Taylor Swift – This Love

Max Schneider – Lights Down Low

Magic! – Appreciate You

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Fernando

Lana Del Rey – Love

P!nk – Walk Me Home

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – City Of Stars

Anneke Van Giersbergen – Agape

Christian

Yann Tiersen – La Valse D’Amélie

Florence & The Machine – No Choir

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – A Lovely Night

IVE – Eleven

Darius

Izabela Taviani – Say yes to me

Gabriel Coelho – Beautiful girl

Projota – She just wants peace

Cavadão Bikini – When I meet you

Josiel

Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

Audioslave – Gasoline

Disturbed – Hold on to Memories

The Doors – Riders On The Storm

Already send it to bae and make him fall in love even more.

Access the weekly playlist on link.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.



