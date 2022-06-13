‘Songs to listen to with bae on Valentine’s Day’: more listening to the playlist

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

In an atmosphere of themed celebrations, our team prepared a playlist full of songs to fall in love even more on Valentine’s Day

REDE+ Playlist (Art: Alana/REDE+)

The most passionate weekend of the year has arrived. Thus, this is the theme of REDE+’s weekly playlist, in which love, in addition to being inspiration for people, is for singers, who compose several songs that talk about the art of liking someone.

So, how about playing on this sweet and sweet playlist to listen with or away from bae? After all, Luan Santana said “we don’t need to be glued to be together”.

(Art: Alana/REDE+)

PRESS PLAY

Sabrina

Froid part. Cynthia Luz – Girl
Medulla – Hug
Lourena | SóCiro – Airplane
Luiz Lins – The Saddest Song of the Year

Alana

Niall Horan – Black and white
Lagum – I LOVE YOU
Gabriel Elias, Attitude 67 – Different from Everything
Harry Styles – Late Night Talking

Bruna

BK’ part. Luccas Carlos – Plans
Don L – With you for whatever
Baco Exu do Blues – Samba in Paris
Oriente – The Tramp and the Lady

Mayara

Sandy – Tired Feet
Anavitória and Rubel – Share
5 a Seco – For you to name it
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Barbarian

João Bosco and Gabriel, Diego & Victor Hugo – We take over
Jorge and Mateus – All yours
Melim – Two hearts
Luan Santana – Island

Valery

Taylor Swift – This Love
Max Schneider – Lights Down Low
Magic! – Appreciate You
Justin Bieber – Anyone

Fernando

Lana Del Rey – Love
P!nk – Walk Me Home
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – City Of Stars
Anneke Van Giersbergen – Agape

Christian

Yann Tiersen – La Valse D’Amélie
Florence & The Machine – No Choir
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone – A Lovely Night
IVE – Eleven

Darius

Izabela Taviani – Say yes to me
Gabriel Coelho – Beautiful girl
Projota – She just wants peace
Cavadão Bikini – When I meet you

Josiel

Pearl Jam – Last Kiss
Audioslave – Gasoline
Disturbed – Hold on to Memories
The Doors – Riders On The Storm

Already send it to bae and make him fall in love even more.

Access the weekly playlist on link.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.


About Admin

Check Also

Marvel Launches First Muslim American Superheroine

Released this week on Disney+, the first episode of just six of the new series, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved