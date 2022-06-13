‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: New art reveals the sequel’s main villain; Check out!

Via Twitter, the official ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse’ page released a new official art, showing Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) fighting The Spot, the main villain of the sequel.

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman (‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ ) the villain will be treated as a major threat, unlike the comic book version, which is taken as a joke.

Check the publication:

“Meet The Spot, Miles Morales’ most formidable foe yet. Voiced by Jason Schwartzmansee it in action at ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse‘, exclusively in theaters in June 2, 2023.”

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales’s most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerseexclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

Enjoy watching:

Remembering that the two parts of the sequence were DELAYED by the Sony Pictures.

Initially planned for October 7, 2022‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1‘ has been postponed to June 2, 2023.

Part 2, on the other hand, was postponed from 2023 to March 29, 2024.

Shameik Moorethe voice actor of ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse‘ posted on Twitter that “’Across the Spider-Verse’ is INSANE!”.

Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2022

Watch the teaser and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that transports friendly Brooklyn neighborhood pal Miles Morales across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever encountered.

Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson drive.

saints is known for his work in ‘The Legend of Korra’ and ‘Avatar: The Legend of Aang’while Powers co-directed the acclaimed ‘Soul’ beside Peter Docter and Mike Jones.

Thompson, in turn, was responsible for the production design of the first ‘spiderverse’.

please note that Lord and Miller scripted the sequel alongside David Callaham (‘Shang-Chi’). Lord originally co-signed the original film alongside the director Rodney Rothman.

Daniel Pemberton also returns to compose the soundtrack for Miles Morales’ upcoming adventures.

Released in 2019, ‘Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse’ became a critical and public success, raising $375 million around the world, from a budget of US$90 million.

Don’t forget to watch: