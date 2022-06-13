“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2” Reveals Visual for Villain Mancha; check out

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1” is set for a June 2023 release

“Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse – Part 1” revealed the look of its main villain this Monday (13). The film’s official profile shared the news on social media.

The Spot, or Mancha, will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman in sequence. In the post, the account described the character as the “Miles Morales’ most formidable enemy to date“.

Stain, also known as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, first appeared in “Amazing Spider-Man #97”, 1984. He has the ability to teleport and open interdimensional portals.

Check out the released look:

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023.

According to the producers Phil Lord and Chris Millerthe film had 1,000 people behind the scenes and is expected to feature 240 characters.

A preview of the film shown at Cinemacon shows “scenes set on Earth 65 with Spider-Gwen from Hailee Steinfeld encountering a Spider-Man from another dimension, Miguel O’Hara, voiced by Oscar Isaac. They are attacked by a bird which O’Hara fights. Jessica Drew, from Issa Rae, appears to join the fight on a motorcycle. She’s friends with O’Hara. A helicopter falls from the sky and Gwen and O’Hara use their webs to avoid falling and causing more damage.“.

In addition to the preview, the title of the third film in the sequel was also announced. In the original: “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” (“Beyond the Spider-Verse”, in free translation).

On its Twitter, Sony confirmed the date change of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1” to June 2023 and announced that the third film, undated at that time, will premiere on March 29, 2024.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” tells the story of Miles Moraleswhich is bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes the new Spider manshortly after the death of Peter parker. However, when visiting the hero’s grave, the boy is surprised by the former himself.Spiderwho says he came from a parallel dimension, as well as several other versions of the web.

