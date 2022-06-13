Sport x Grêmio: see where to watch it live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Check the Brazilian Serie B table and standings

Sport lost to Bahia in the last round of Serie B and now needs to defend its own spot within the G-4. It is in fourth place, with 18 points, and can be overtaken by Grêmio – which has 17 – if it loses the direct confrontation. Leão has a recent positive record against Tricolor Gaucho.

Grêmio, in turn, ended fasting of five matches without winning in the last round. Now, he tries his first victory against rivals considered more complicated in Serie B and tries to jump into the classification zone. With the victory on Tuesday, the Tricolor reduced the pressure on Roger.

Streaming: the game is broadcast on SporTV with narration by Julio Oliveira, and comments by Paulo Nunes and Cabral Neto.

Real time: you follow all the bids live on ge (click here to follow).

2 of 3 Arena de Pernambuco hosts games in 2022 — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Pernambuco Arena hosts games in 2022 — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

Sport – Coach: Gilmar Dal Pozzo

The Rubro-Negro is without being able to count on the midfielder and then holder Everton Felipe. He became a last-minute embezzlement against Bahia and will remain out for about a month, after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

The absence caused changes in the offensive sector of the team, with the entry of Thiago Lopes and Kayke (replacing Parraguez). The main question, therefore, is the choices for attack and midfield. Sport is also without midfielder Pedro Naressi and goalkeeper Carlos Eduardo, suspended for this round.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Fabinho, Brunos Matias and Giovanni; Bill (Vanegas), Luciano Juba and Parraguez (Kayke).

Who is out: Denner stockings, due to pubalgia; goalkeeper Carlos Eduardo, sent off against Bahia; midfielder Pedro Naressi, who received the third yellow card.

Denner stockings, due to pubalgia; goalkeeper Carlos Eduardo, sent off against Bahia; midfielder Pedro Naressi, who received the third yellow card. hanging: defender Rafael Thyere, midfielders Ronaldo and William Oliveira, in addition to forwards Bill, Ray Vanegas and Luciano Juba.

Gremio – Coach: Roger Machado

The coach will not count on goalkeeper Brenno, injured, and Diego Souza, with tonsillitis, in addition to Bruno Alves, who is still out with Covid-19. But Campaz and Villasanti return after a period with the national teams of Colombia and Paraguay. The scheme with three defenders will be maintained, with Rodrigues with Geromel and Kannemann. Roger remains in doubt whether he will select Thiago Santos and Villasanti together or the Paraguayan will return in the number 5 spot. Campaz and Janderson are vying for a spot.

Probable starting lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigues, Geromel and Kannemann; Edilson, Thiago Santos (Villasanti), Janderson (Campaz or Villasanti), Bitello and Nicolas; Gabriel Teixeira and Elkeson.

3 of 3 Probable Grêmio against Sport — Photo: ge Probable Grêmio against Sport — Photo: ge

Who is out: Brenno (muscle injury), Bruno Alves (Covid), Rodrigo Ferreira (muscle injury), Diego Souza (tonsillitis), Léo Gomes (muscle injury), Ferreira (inguinal hernia), Benítez (knee injury), Jhonata Robert (surgery in knee) and Lucas Silva (suspended).

Brenno (muscle injury), Bruno Alves (Covid), Rodrigo Ferreira (muscle injury), Diego Souza (tonsillitis), Léo Gomes (muscle injury), Ferreira (inguinal hernia), Benítez (knee injury), Jhonata Robert (surgery in knee) and Lucas Silva (suspended). hanging: Villasanti, Rodrigues and Benitez