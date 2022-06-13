Stanford University Offers 100 Graduate Scholarships

Stanford University, one of the top five in the world, is now accepting applications for Knight-Hennessy Scholars, with up to 100 full scholarships for graduate students. In addition to course grants, selected students can experience the King Global Leadership platform, which offers personal development opportunities with monitoring, feedback and contact with a community of leaders.

Scholarships include grants for the three academic years of Stanford’s graduate programs, as well as housing assistance. The aim of Knight-Hennessy Scholars is to develop leadership and communication skills across disciplines that work with ways to create “scaled creative solutions to complex challenges”.

Stanford offers Masters, PhD, and MBA graduate programs in the fields of medicine, education, design, public policy, music, fine arts, among others, within eligible Knight-Hennessy Scholars courses.

Students interested in applying must apply by October 12.

Who can apply for Knight-Hennessy Scholars

According to the university’s website, Knight-Hennessy Scholars do not have any type of restrictions based on age, home university, field of research or field of practice. Students from any country who have received an undergraduate degree by January 2015 can apply.

To apply for one of the scholarships, you must apply for and be accepted into one of Stanford University’s full-time graduate programs. Priority will be given to students who will spend at least two years studying in the country. More information for international student registration at this link.

selection criteria

There are three main criteria that the university adopts when selecting students to receive Knight-Hennessy Scholars:

1. Independence of thought: “curious”, “open-minded”, “analytical” people who demonstrate “mental sharpness and intellectual ability”, who seek new knowledge and experiences, full of “original ideas” and who can have a contrary or divergent view;

2. Leadership Purpose: “Brave leaders who are ethical, decisive, resilient, motivated to achieve meaningful results and inspire others to make positive change on a massive scale.” Furthermore, people who want to work for a better world, motivated, with team spirit, “self-aware”, “adaptive” and “persistent”;

3. Civic “Mindset”: Collaborative people who “are humble, empathetic, trustworthy, service-oriented, and deeply committed to contributing to the greater good.”

How to Apply for Knight-Hennessy Scholars

To apply, you must apply separately for the Knight-Hennessy Scholarships and the desired graduate program. For the scholarships, you must complete the online application before the deadline and submit the requested materials in English through the form.

In this link, you can check an online form template and prepare your data and documents in advance. Stanford University recommends that students use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browsers to register.

Some of the materials that will need to be submitted include standardized test results (such as the SAT and equivalents), resume, letters of recommendation, a personal assessment and a “video story”. Check here for more information and link to registration.

*The text “Up to 100 full scholarships for graduate studies at Stanford University” was originally published on Fundação Estudar’s Estudar Fora portal.