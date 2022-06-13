Starring Harry Styles, “My Policeman” Gets Release Date

posted on 06/13/2022 16:27 / updated 06/13/2022 16:28



My policeman – (credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video)

Amazon Prime announced the debut of my policeman, a film starring Harry Styles and based on the book of the same title, written by Bethan Roberts, for October 21, in theaters, and November 4 on the platform. The streaming also released, last Thursday (9/6), the first images of the feature.









According to the official synopsis, my policeman follows police officer Tom, professor Marion and museum curator Patrick on “an emotional journey through 1950s Britain”. The film progresses through the 1990s, as the three characters experience the longing and regrets of youth and “gain their last chance to make amends for past mistakes”.

Recently, Styles commented, in an interview with ET, the experience of playing a more complex character for the first time. “I felt vulnerable. I had never kissed someone in front of a camera.”

The film addresses issues of homophobia, as Tom and Patrick begin to get involved. “The most important thing in every project is trust. It was talked about a lot on set, and if it was uncomfortable, we would stop,” said the artist.

my policeman is directed by Michael Grandage and also stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. This is Harry’s second title that is expected for 2022. Do not worry, deardirected by the singer’s girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, should debut in Brazilian cinemas on September 23.