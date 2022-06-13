“Swimming a single stroke”; Mauro Cezar ‘turns the record’ and Palmeiras’ dominance speech causes noise on the web

The alviverde team is in the lead of the competition with the victory over Juventude

Last Sunday (12), the palm trees won Coritiba, away from home, by 2 to 0 and returned the leadership of the Brazilian Championship that was taken by rival Corinthians, the day before. the team of Abel Ferreira continues with an unbeaten streak of 17 games without losing.

In the podcast ‘Posse de bola’, by UOL Esporte, commentator Mauro Cezar commented on the leadership and the moment that the alviverde team plays. Mauro made a comparison with Flamengo and Atlético-MG, making a strong statement.

“In the Brazilian Championship of this moment, Palmeiras is the team that the score does not reflect the difference of what is seen on the field, the way in which the team has beaten its opponents, with authority, in a way that the others cannot”, he says. Mauro.

“You look at the score and the difference is small, but Palmeiras’ efficiency is much greater, that’s very clear. Flamengo and Atlético-MG’s incompetence is gigantic, the two that, in theory, should be fighting there, but who trip over their own legs,” he added.

“Others can’t do it, either because they don’t have the necessary patience, because they bow to the whims of players or because they don’t have the ability to identify a coach who can continue the work of the one who left, following the same line of work. Palmeiras ends up kind of swimming alone with a stroke, that’s what’s happening”, he concludes.