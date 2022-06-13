Tatum Gives Boston a Recipe to Get Back to the Front: “I’ve Got to Be Better” | nba

The recipe, says Jayson Tatum, is simple. After seeing Stephen Curry dominate the action and lead the Golden State Warriors to victory, the Boston Celtics star took responsibility for the fall. For him, the rivals deserved the triumph. But he also says that his own performance paved the way for the opponent to tie the series in the NBA Finals.

– I mean, I give the Golden State Warriors credit. They are a great team. They are playing well. They have a game plan, stuff like that. But it’s up to me. I have to be better. I know I’m impacting the game in other ways, but I have to be more efficient, shoot the ball better, finish better in the paint. I take responsibility for that,” he said.

+Curry scores 43 points, Warriors beat Celtics and tie series

1 of 2 Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics NBA — Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics NBA — Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum didn’t play his best in the fourth game of the series. He, like the entire Celtics team, suffered a short circuit in the last quarter on Friday night. He made just two shots in the final seven minutes. This allowed Golden State to close the game with a 21-6 straight, turning the score in their favor to even the series.

– Obviously, we feel that we have put ourselves in the position to win the game. There are a lot of things we wish we had done differently, especially on the offensive side. I think we got pretty stagnant at the end of everyone’s fourth game.”

Tatum was MVP in the Eastern Conference Finals and is the main name of the Celtics. He, however, claims not to feel the pressure in the final.

2 of 2 Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics NBA — Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics NBA — Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

– I think it’s as simple as it is. I just have to be better. I know I can be better, so it’s not like me, me, or my team is asking me to do something I’m not capable of. They know the level and I know the level I can play at.

The underwhelming performance of Tatum reverberates even more in the face of the numbers of Curry, his rival. With more than 40 minutes on the court in Game 4, the Golden State star scored 43 points – just four short of his highest score in an NBA Finals game. There were 12 in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 14 in the third and 10 in the last. The sum shows the performance of the point guard who carried Golden State to victory. However, the stats go well beyond the score, accompanied by 10 rebounds, four assists and the seven goals made from the perimeter.

Rocked by Stephen Curry’s historic match, the Golden State Warriors, who were pressured to be at a disadvantage in the finals, have a chance to break the tie (2-2). The fifth game is scheduled for next Monday at 10 pm at the Chase Center in San Francisco (USA).