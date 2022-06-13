Tennis: Bia Haddad wins WTA 250 and enters the top 40 – 06/12/2022 – Sport

Bia Haddad Maia from São Paulo won her first WTA 250 singles title in her career. The Brazilian lifted the trophy after defeating American Alison Riske, this Sunday (12), in the final of the tournament held in Nottingham, England.

Bia, who started the journey in 48th place in the women’s world ranking, recovered from a break in the third set to defeat the 40th place by 2 sets to 1 (6/4, 1/6 and 6/3). With the victory, the Brazilian will enter for the first time in the ttopop 40 of the WTA, in the next update of the list.

After the singles final, the tennis player crowned the weekend with the doubles tournament title. The Brazilian and Chinese Zhang Shuai defeated American Caroline Dolehide and Romanian Monica Niculescu by 2 sets to 0, partial 7/6 (2) and 6/3.

In the singles quarterfinals, the high point of the campaign in Nottingham, the Brazilian defeated the Greek Maria Sakkari, number 5 in the WTA singles ranking. It was Bia’s fifth consecutive victory against tennis players among the top five in the world.

On its official website, the organization highlighted the fact that Bia became the first Brazilian woman to reach a singles final on grass, in an elite tournament, since Maria Esther Bueno was runner-up at Chestnut Hill in 1968. .

By winning this Sunday’s final, Bia broke a 54-year fast without Brazilian women’s titles on this type of floor, since Maria Esther’s last professional conquest, in Manchester, also in 1968.

Prior to this weekend, Bia had reached a WTA 250 final five years ago, but took second place in a hard court competition in Seoul, South Korea.

“It’s crazy, because I never thought in my life that my first title would be on grass. That’s why I arrived here without any expectations. I came to improve my game, giving my 100% at every point. I just wanted to fight, and I think that’s why I arrived stronger for this final. I’m very happy to win this victory here, and Nottingham will definitely stay in my heart”, said Bia.

The organization also highlighted the great season of the 26-year-old from São Paulo. In May, Bia had already won her first WTA 125 tournament, in Saint-Malo, and reached the final in Paris, in the same category, when she entered the top 50 for the first time.

This was also the first Brazilian title in the women’s singles circuit since Teliana Pereira, from Alagoas, triumphed in Florianópolis, in 2015.

In addition to Teliana and, now, Bia, only Maria Esther and Niege Dias had won titles in the first tier of the world circuit.

After the competition in Nottingham, Bia is going to England to try to continue the good phase in another WTA 250, later this week, in Birmingham. And then at a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. The traditional competition is scheduled to take place between June 27 and July 10.