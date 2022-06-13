[Teste] Which iPhone models will slow down with iOS 16? » iPhone Blog

Whenever a new iOS arrives, the top two questions that users of old models of iPhone if they do sane?

Will I be able to install it on my device? Will it slow down?

The first one we already answered here. But what about the second?

To try to find an answer, a channel on YouTube did some performance tests on various device models, to know the speed differences between iOS 15.5 and 16.

Why is it important?

Apple is well known for extending its updates to as many models as possible. There have been generations of devices that have received new iOS for 6 yearswhich is an absolute record in the smartphone world.

However, in the past we have seen some updates that made certain models slower, which frustrated most users. O iOS 9 was one of them.

Because of this, it is normal for those who have an old iPhone to have fear let the new system slow you down. Hence the interest in tests of this type.

Initial considerations

Of course, first of all, it is important that you keep in mind that these tests are not definitive. And that’s for an obvious reason: they were made with a beta version of the iOS 16 system, which still has months to improve. So you can’t beat the gavel about a conclusion right now.

But with that in mind, we can already have a idea of the models that take the risk of losing performance in this next system.

The test

The channel iAppleBytes this type of comparative test has been going on for quite some time now. We do not consider it as “scientific” because it lacks precision data, being something more informal to try to satisfy our curiosity.

Its method consists of placing two devices of the same generation side by side, one running iOS 15.5 and the other the iOS 16 beta, to perform the same actions simultaneously, to compare the performance between them.

This time they compared almost all models compatible with the new iOS, from iPhone 8 to 13. They left out the iPhone X and XS/XS Max, for some unknown reason.

See the full video:

Analysis

As we can see in the video, the iPhones 13, 12 and 11 performed well, leaving nothing to be desired.

already the iPhone 8 it’s the iPhone XR presented some stutters at certain times, especially when there were already several applications open at the same time. There is a certain delay in opening some apps compared to iOS 15.5. The difference is small on the iPhone XR, but very present. And it’s on the iPhone 8 that she is most noticed.

Then, these two models are the most at risk of having their performance shaken with the new iOS 16 system. But, again, there’s still no way to know for sure until the final version is released, in September. Until then, Apple can fix this.

As for the X and XS models, which were not part of the test but have the same processors as the 8 and XR (A11 and A12 Bionic, respectively), it is worth mentioning that they have more RAM memory than its simpler brethren, and that can make a difference in performance.

We here at BDI are testing a iPhone XS Max (as well as other versions) with the iOS 16 beta and we haven’t noticed any kind of performance reduction yet. We’ll continue testing until September and if we find anything remarkable, you’ll know.

Conclusion

Well, as we cannot know for sure the performance of the devices until Apple releases the definitive version of the system, the way is to wait until the final release.

But the video served to keep an eye on how the iPhone 8 it’s the XR will behave throughout these months of beta, so we know if it will be something that users of these models should be concerned about or not.

Everything that is discovered about it you will see here on the iPhone Blog. 😉