The 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet – Vogue

Broadway is famous for its glitz and spectacle, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards red carpet arrived with a lot of theatrics. On the night of the event, full of celebrities honoring the best musicals and plays, the stars delivered elegance and chose dresses and looks that deserved their own stages. The formal long dress has been interpreted in a variety of ways, with different celebrities choosing modern finishes that bring a playful yet sophisticated side to timeless silhouettes.
Cynthia Erivo shone in a white Giambattista Valli couture gown, with a fitted waist and a fitted hood. The creation provided just the right dose of drama, as did Jessica Chastain’s pink Gucci gown, which evoked the sultry Jessica Rabbit character with an elegant and daring off-the-shoulder neckline. Even the little blacks ruled the night: Ariana DeBose shone (literally) in a sequined Boss gown, while Ruth Negga opted for a custom V-neckline by Armani Privé, which she completed with a crystal overlay.
The men of the night were not far behind either. Stars like Jeremy Pop of Louis Vuitton and Andrew Garfield of Tom Ford wore perfectly fitted suits. Dressed in a black and white beaded Bode suit, Utkarsh Ambudkar paid homage to the “pearly kings and queens”, a working-class London tradition where men and women dress in black and cover themselves with pearls to raise money for charity. It was these kinds of unexpected details that made Tony’s red carpet a true fashion show.
Check out the 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet here:
1. Utkarsh Ambudkar de Bode
2. Ariana DeBose from Boss
3. Sharon D. Clarke
4. Sutton Foster by Dolce & Gabbana
5. Cynthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
6. Darren Criss by Givenchy
7. Jeremy Pope of Louis Vuitton
8. Vanessa Hudgens by Schiaparelli Couture
9. Michael R. Jackson by Jeff Mahshie
10. Jessica Chastain of Gucci
11. Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow from Wiederhoeft
12. Ruth Negga by Armani Privé
13. Lin-Manuel Miranda
14. Andrew Garfield by Tom Ford
15. Renee Elise Goldsberry from Chocheng
16. Tom Ford’s Hugh Jackman
17. Jordan Roth of Luchen
18. Willy Chavarria’s Jaquel Spivey and Del Toro Shoes
19. Alfie Allen by Dior
