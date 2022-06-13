The 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet – Vogue

+



Cynthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli at the Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Broadway is famous for its glitz and spectacle, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards red carpet arrived with a lot of theatrics. On the night of the event, full of celebrities honoring the best musicals and plays, the stars delivered elegance and chose dresses and looks that deserved their own stages. The formal long dress has been interpreted in a variety of ways, with different celebrities choosing modern finishes that bring a playful yet sophisticated side to timeless silhouettes.

know more

Cynthia Erivo shone in a white Giambattista Valli couture gown, with a fitted waist and a fitted hood. The creation provided just the right dose of drama, as did Jessica Chastain’s pink Gucci gown, which evoked the sultry Jessica Rabbit character with an elegant and daring off-the-shoulder neckline. Even the little blacks ruled the night: Ariana DeBose shone (literally) in a sequined Boss gown, while Ruth Negga opted for a custom V-neckline by Armani Privé, which she completed with a crystal overlay.

The men of the night were not far behind either. Stars like Jeremy Pop of Louis Vuitton and Andrew Garfield of Tom Ford wore perfectly fitted suits. Dressed in a black and white beaded Bode suit, Utkarsh Ambudkar paid homage to the “pearly kings and queens”, a working-class London tradition where men and women dress in black and cover themselves with pearls to raise money for charity. It was these kinds of unexpected details that made Tony’s red carpet a true fashion show.

Check out the 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet here:

1. Utkarsh Ambudkar de Bode

Utkarsh Ambudkar de Bode on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

2. Ariana DeBose from Boss

Ariana DeBose de Boss on the red carpet of the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

3. Sharon D. Clarke

Sharon D Clarke on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

4. Sutton Foster by Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s Sutton Foster on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

5. Cynthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Cynthia Erivo in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

6. Darren Criss by Givenchy

Darren Criss de Givenchy on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

7. Jeremy Pope of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Jeremy Pope on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

8. Vanessa Hudgens by Schiaparelli Couture

Vanessa Hudgens of Schiaparelli Couture on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

9. Michael R. Jackson by Jeff Mahshie

Jeff Mahshie’s Michael R. Jackson on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

10. Jessica Chastain of Gucci

Jessica Chastain in Gucci on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

11. Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow from Wiederhoeft

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow of Wiederhoeft at the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

12. Ruth Negga by Armani Privé

Armani Privé’s NRuth Negga on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

13. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

14. Andrew Garfield by Tom Ford

Tom Ford’s Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet(Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

15. Renee Elise Goldsberry from Chocheng

Renée Elise Goldsberry of Chocheng on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

16. Tom Ford’s Hugh Jackman

Tom Ford’s Hugh Jackman on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

17. Jordan Roth of Luchen

Jordan Roth de Luchen on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

18. Willy Chavarria’s Jaquel Spivey and Del Toro Shoes

Willy Chavarria’s Jaquel Spivey and Del Toro shoes on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

19. Alfie Allen by Dior

Alfie Allen de Dior on the red carpet of the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Check out other iconic red carpets in 2022 here.