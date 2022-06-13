The 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet – Vogue

Broadway is famous for its glitz and spectacle, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards red carpet arrived with a lot of theatrics. On the night of the event, full of celebrities honoring the best musicals and plays, the stars delivered elegance and chose dresses and looks that deserved their own stages. The formal long dress has been interpreted in a variety of ways, with different celebrities choosing modern finishes that bring a playful yet sophisticated side to timeless silhouettes.

Cynthia Erivo shone in a white Giambattista Valli couture gown, with a fitted waist and a fitted hood. The creation provided just the right dose of drama, as did Jessica Chastain’s pink Gucci gown, which evoked the sultry Jessica Rabbit character with an elegant and daring off-the-shoulder neckline. Even the little blacks ruled the night: Ariana DeBose shone (literally) in a sequined Boss gown, while Ruth Negga opted for a custom V-neckline by Armani Privé, which she completed with a crystal overlay.

The men of the night were not far behind either. Stars like Jeremy Pop of Louis Vuitton and Andrew Garfield of Tom Ford wore perfectly fitted suits. Dressed in a black and white beaded Bode suit, Utkarsh Ambudkar paid homage to the “pearly kings and queens”, a working-class London tradition where men and women dress in black and cover themselves with pearls to raise money for charity. It was these kinds of unexpected details that made Tony’s red carpet a true fashion show.

Check out the 19 best looks from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet here:

1. Utkarsh Ambudkar de Bode

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Utkarsh Ambudkar attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Utkarsh Ambudkar de Bode on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

2. Ariana DeBose from Boss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose de Boss on the red carpet of the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

3. Sharon D. Clarke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Sharon D Clarke attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Sharon D Clarke on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

4. Sutton Foster by Dolce & Gabbana

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Sutton Foster attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Dolce & Gabbana’s Sutton Foster on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

5. Cynthia Erivo by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

6. Darren Criss by Givenchy

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Darren Criss attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Darren Criss de Givenchy on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

7. Jeremy Pope of Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Jeremy Pope attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Louis Vuitton’s Jeremy Pope on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

8. Vanessa Hudgens by Schiaparelli Couture

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Vanessa Hudgens attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Vanessa Hudgens of Schiaparelli Couture on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

9. Michael R. Jackson by Jeff Mahshie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Michael R. Jackson poses in the press room after winning for Best Book of a Musical for "The Strange Loop" during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images fo (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Jeff Mahshie’s Michael R. Jackson on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

10. Jessica Chastain of Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Jessica Chastain in Gucci on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

11. Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow from Wiederhoeft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: (LR) Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow accept the award for Best Music and Lyrics for "SIX: The Musical" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty I (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow of Wiederhoeft at the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

12. Ruth Negga by Armani Privé

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ruth Negga attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Armani Privé’s NRuth Negga on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

13. Lin-Manuel Miranda

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

14. Andrew Garfield by Tom Ford

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Andrew Garfield attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Tom Ford’s Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet(Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

15. Renee Elise Goldsberry from Chocheng

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Renée Elise Goldsberry attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Renée Elise Goldsberry of Chocheng on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

16. Tom Ford’s Hugh Jackman

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Hugh Jackman attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Tom Ford’s Hugh Jackman on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

17. Jordan Roth of Luchen

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Jordan Roth attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Jordan Roth de Luchen on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

18. Willy Chavarria’s Jaquel Spivey and Del Toro Shoes

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Jaquel Spivey attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

Willy Chavarria’s Jaquel Spivey and Del Toro shoes on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via )

19. Alfie Allen by Dior

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Alfie Allen attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Alfie Allen de Dior on the red carpet of the 2022 Tony Awards (Photo: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

