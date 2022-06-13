“The athlete would have already said yes to playing in the…”; Botafogo, Flamengo and Benfica are warned and Cebolinha has a destination set for the season

Botafogo and Flamengo are “glued” in the table of the Brazilian. Both are with 12 points and very close to the relegation zone. This worries the fans of both clubs, who did not think about it at the beginning of the tournament. The Fogão was excited about the arrival of Textor, which has made several investments and will make more over the next few years.

Rubro-Negro was coming from some vices and kept the squad with the best quality possible. To put the bad phase aside, it will be necessary to make signings and the cariocas are eyeing the ball market to seek reinforcements of “weight”. Everton Chivesfrom Benfica, is the target of both teams and his future begins to be traced.

Botafogo was initially willing to hire the athlete on loan plus a purchase option, but the Portuguese club did not accept the model. Thus, Fogão was willing to buy him, but heard that Flamengo is ahead of the business and should hire the Brazilian. The values ​​revolve around BRL 83 million.

Botafogo’s management believes that it is not in a position to commit to paying this amount at the moment. Cebolinha is seen as a high-level reinforcement and would be a starter in either of the two clubs. The athlete would have said yes to playing for CRF. He stood out a lot with the Grêmio shirt and was bought by Benfica for 20 million euros.

It even started well, making good matches, but it started to fall Yield and is currently a reserve and the Encarnados want to sell it in this transfer window. A return to Brazilian football has become a good alternative for the player and his managers.