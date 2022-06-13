The brutal attack on women at a restaurant that went viral and sparked outrage in China

Admin 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Security camera footage shows a man attacking a group of women in a restaurant

Credit, Weibo/Play

photo caption,

Aggression reignited debate on gender violence in the country

Nine people have been arrested in China after a video of a brutal attack on women by a group of men went viral in the country.

The assault, which took place in the city of Tangshan, sparked outrage on social media and reignited the debate on gender-based violence in China.

The incident started when a man put his hand on a woman’s back in a restaurant and she pushed him away. In the security camera footage, he is seen beating her, then other men drag her outside and continue beating the woman, who is on the ground.

The group of men is also seen attacking the women accompanying the first victim.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘I can kill or be killed in combat for money. I am mercenary. I like it’, says Brazilian who went to war in Ukraine | Fantastic

In addition to Andrew, several other Brazilians went to war in Ukraine. It is not …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved